This budget paves the way for DPI to drive deep technology innovation.





The trajectory of digital public infrastructure (DPI) in India has changed significantly, moving beyond its traditional role as a government service delivery mechanism and becoming a key factor of production in the economy and society (just as physical infrastructure counts as capital). ). Means of social change. This evolution, characterized by cost reduction, faith in open architecture and a culture of innovation, is attracting startups and other private companies to rely on his DPI, and the 1 on India's deep technology announced in the interim budget. A trillion research and innovation corpus could facilitate this. Ambitions for the whole country.

In the early stages of DPI implementation, the basic objective was to reduce leakage in the provision of welfare services by the government. But at the same time, by reducing customer acquisition costs and encouraging global technology companies to develop products and services based on his DPI, hundreds of fintech companies, new-age stockbroking companies, digital financial institutions It also paved the way for. DPI's open architecture has served as a growth engine for the startup ecosystem.

DPI advances in various sectors and state innovation funding are intertwined, each complementing and catalyzing the other in India's quest for technology leadership. This symbiotic relationship is fundamental to democratizing people's access to cutting-edge technology, fostering frugal innovation, and enabling startups to participate in the ongoing deep technology race.

This relationship will shape two policy outcomes. First, increasing India's R&D spending, currently 0.7% of GDP, and investing heavily in deep technology development, an area that requires even more private investment and has immense potential for transformation. You will be directed to Second, expand the scope and scale of his DPI in critical and emerging technology areas, helping deep tech startups, other companies, and research institutions compete with global players.

To capitalize on this opportunity, the draft National Deep Tech Startup Policy (NDTSP) 2023 outlines a comprehensive vision. Along with the capital allocation and policy objectives outlined in the draft, India will need to leverage strategic technology partnerships with trusted allies. DPI implementation is also essential as it can provide AI computing resources at population scale, thereby reducing barriers to entry for startups looking to join the technology ecosystem. By combining these factors, India can create an environment that fosters deep technology innovation and sustainable growth.

Strategic alliances for deep technology: Partnerships with countries such as the EU, US, Japan, Russia, and Australia provide access to quantum technologies, high-performance computing, research hubs, startup exchanges, joint research initiatives, and technology transfer. provided. This will provide Indian startups with the resources and capabilities they need to innovate and grow. India Center for Advanced Computing Development (C-DAC) is already working with centers in the US and his EU to deploy high-performance computing for climate change, biohazards, bioinformatics and drug development .

As envisaged in the draft NDTSP, working groups under these strategic alliances on critical technologies could establish coordination mechanisms and report to an interagency deep tech committee. The committee will establish online repositories, provide comprehensive information on global research and innovation funding, develop open science and data sharing platforms, and provide appropriate support for higher education institutions to encourage entrepreneurship. It can recommend policy measures regarding the development of a framework.

DPI as a modern production factor: At the heart of maximizing the potential of our partnership is the strategic use of DPI to advance India's deep technology ambitions. This ecosystem has seen impressive growth, with over 243 startups raising more than $1.5 billion since 2014. In particular, deep tech has emerged as an important area for private capital allocation, with his investments in 61 startups exceeding his $500 million in 2023 alone.

India will democratize access to technology through a focused DPI strategy covering areas such as cloud computing, sovereign artificial intelligence (AI), and Internet of Things (IoT), enabling startups to leverage deep technology solutions You can do it like this.

AI computing power as a DPI could serve as a particularly valuable production factor. This allows startups, for example, to access and deploy critical technologies at scale. By leveraging supercomputing platforms such as Airawat (an acronym for AI Research, Analytics, Knowledge Assimilation), which is based on C-DAC, startups can streamline operations and access data without sacrificing affordable computing capabilities. You can ensure privacy and scale up. Their business progresses rapidly. His DPI in AI Computing provides an avenue for startups innovating and deploying deep technology solutions in areas such as healthcare, biotechnology, green technology, climate modeling, and urban development.

Furthermore, the capital provided by the government budget, coupled with private sector participation, will create a favorable environment to attract global investors. India has established itself as an attractive investment destination by demonstrating a commitment to fostering innovation and supporting deep tech startups. Strategic alliances strengthen this appeal by demonstrating India's collaborative approach to technological advancement and willingness to engage with global partners.

In conclusion, India is at a critical juncture in its efforts to establish a thriving deep technology ecosystem. By leveraging strategic alliances with the world's leading companies and leveraging DPI, India can access critical technologies, foster innovation, and propel deep tech startups to new heights. The government's commitment to R&D funding, the draft NDSTP, private sector participation and global partnerships are laying the foundation for India to emerge as a global leader in deep technology innovation.

