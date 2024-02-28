AI could shape the future of warfare, starting with wargaming: experts





As machines increasingly learn to think through complex scenarios at both tactical and strategic levels, the way militaries prepare for and fight future wars could fundamentally change.

Introducing generative artificial intelligence into wargaming, a widespread simulation used by experts, policymakers, and militaries to strategize in times of war, could improve participants' decision-making processes .

Although it appears in fiction about an imaginary future war, it is still popular today.

AI “could shape wargaming, and indeed the entire future of warfare,” Yasir Attaran, an associate data fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told Business Insider. “This will allow policymakers and planners to know what the weaknesses, opportunities and challenges are.”

Put strategies into practice during the Basic Analytic Wargaming course taught by the Naval Postgraduate School Wargaming Mobile Education Team in Wiesbaden, Germany from August 30th to September 10th, 2021. students.U.S. Army Photography: Thomas Mort

In an article Attaran co-authored with Benjamin Jensen and Dan Tadros of CSIS, the biggest issues plaguing wargaming include its cost, transparency, and accessibility.

Wargames can cost from thousands to millions of dollars and are somewhat exclusive in that they do not always take into account the perspective of qualified players.

“Games depend on the quality of players, and the best players are often overbooked and on the move,” the CSIS report said. “A 21st century analyst can use generative AI and his LLM to create game agents, rather than directly relying on human players sitting around a table and playing the game.”

Speaking to BI about the opportunities afforded by artificial intelligence, Attaran said that with the right prompts and data curation, AI can assist players by contributing “different perspectives from different allies” and improve wargames. He said it could potentially provide probability distributions and other data points.

Wargaming is often misunderstood as a tool to predict outcomes, but Attaran and other experts stress that's not what wargaming is about.

He said: “It's important to look at what policy options are out there and what the possible opportunities and challenges are for players, different teams and stakeholders.”

U.S. Marine Corps officers assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conduct a wargame scenario aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), October 22, 2021. US Marine Corps photo, Corporal.Yvona Guyette

The U.S. military began to increasingly focus on the need for wargaming in 2015, and interest in the potential of AI has grown over the years, coinciding with the hype. For example, in February 2023, the US military successfully had AI fly fighter jets and participate in simulated air-to-air combat.

There is growing recognition that these two benefits can be combined to harness the potential of AI.

A 2023 study from the London-based Alan Turing Institute concluded that “wargaming and simulation remain important tools for defense decision-makers.” “They can be used to train personnel for future conflicts and can provide insight into critical decisions in combat, peace negotiations, arms control, and emergency response.”

This study shows that using AI in wargames can reduce the number of players needed, speed up games, create new strategies, make players more immersed in the game, and help them complete games faster. It also became clear that

AI has its limits in this field as well. According to a recent RAND study, AI may not perform well in wargames if the game's digital infrastructure is limited or if the AI ​​cannot directly interact with the required computational models and simulations.

Wargaming expert Ivanka Barzaszka also expressed concerns that AI could obscure actions and lead to erroneous conclusions.

“The current landscape of human-centered wargaming combined with AI algorithms faces a notable 'black box' challenge, where the reasons behind certain outcomes remain unclear.” she wrote in a post to The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists.

Barzashka said: “This ambiguity, along with potential bias in AI training data and wargame design, highlights the urgent need for ethical governance and accountability in this evolving space.” insisted.

NPS students will participate in an analytical wargame designed to explore solutions to the Department of Defense's most pressing national security concerns at the 2018 event.US Army photo by Javier Chagoya

Attaran told BI that it is difficult for AI to participate in wargames on its own, as it is currently unable to perform “strategic reasoning” that might take into account different schools of thought.

Organizations like OpenAI are gearing up to create “autonomous agents” that can perform tasks on their own, but Attaran said that current versions of wargaming agents are only capable of performing most tasks based on average data configurations. He said he could only provide a likely response. And the internet.

Attaran said he wanted to be “cautious” with autonomous agents, as AI could inherit biases and biases depending on the large-scale language model or LLM it was trained on.

“There needs to be transparency and there needs to be prompts when people use these LLMs in their approach,” Attaran said. “New experience and research will tell us how the normative biases of these models affect particular actors and different languages.”

“Humans cannot be replaced,” Attaran said.

“Humans are still at the core of the whole process, but AI assistance can be very helpful in terms of the whole expert thought process and decision-making process,” he said.

