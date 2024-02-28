Ninja's Thirsti Drink System has been reduced to its lowest price ever, but only for a few days





When it comes to small kitchen appliances, Ninja always makes a great impression, which is why it's one of our favorite brands. Last year, the company entered the home carbonated water maker market with the launch of Thirsti. This countertop drink station can produce large quantities of sparkling or carbonated water infused with flavors, electrolytes, and even caffeine at the touch of a button.

I tested Thirsti and liked it, but thought the $200 launch price was a little high. But right now, you can get a truly thrilling home drink station for just $140 on QVC. But all good things must come to an end, and this deal is no exception. This offer expires on Friday, April 1st, so if you're interested, please take this opportunity to get it.

Ninja's Thirsti is like SodaStream on steroids. You can make a simple sparkling water, or add dozens of flavors from the liquid pods set in the front of the machine and release them into your drink with the push of a button. Thirsti has several carbonated options in case you want no foam, light foam, or super-carbonated water. You can also control the flavor intensity with a simple digital control panel.

The Dynamic Drink System is designed to keep the whole family carbonated. There are sweet pods like lemonade and sweet tea, all with zero calories. The machine can hold two pods at a time, so you can mix and match flavors as well.

QVC is selling Ninja Thirsti at the lowest price since its release. QVC is offering this small countertop appliance for $140 with free shipping, while other retailers like Best Buy and Amazon have it down to $150.

This unit comes with one CO2 cartridge and eight flavor capsules ready for use. Refill cartridges and capsules can be purchased separately from Ninja if needed.

