5 Google Drive tips to prevent disasters

Ten years ago, disaster struck my Google Drive folder. I was using a third-party app to back up a particular folder (the one that contained all my book manuscripts), and something went horribly wrong. I accidentally checked the box and the folder was deleted on Google Drive. This was bad enough, but the same folder on my local drive was also deleted.

Yes, it was a disaster. This could have been avoided by not clicking a single checkbox in the app.

Luckily, after an hour of phone consultation with Google, I was able to restore the folder. Since then, I've become very careful about which third-party apps I use and how.

If you don't want to have to spend an afternoon sweating over whether you'll ever be able to see these irreplaceable files again, keep reading for some helpful tips.

are you ready?

1. Use strong passwords

This tip won't help you recover lost files or delete anything you shouldn't, but it will help you if someone gains access to your Drive account and retrieves those files for free. It certainly helps prevent reading. When creating a new Google Drive password, use a password manager to create a random password that's at least 12 characters long and impossible (or at least very difficult) to remember. The stronger your password, the less likely it is that someone will gain access to your account.

At the same time, you may want to consider adding two-factor authentication, which adds another layer of security to your Google Account.

2. Use Drive instead of Documents.

This tip may seem counterintuitive, or even the most obvious (depending on how you use Google), but when creating documents, always use Drive instead of Docs. It is recommended. why? Because when you use documents, you can't immediately put them where you need them.In Drive, go to the folder[新規]You can create the document by clicking , knowing that the document exists in that folder. When you create a new file in Documents, it is saved in the root folder by default. After that, you have to remember to go to Drive and move the files to where you want them. If you keep forgetting to move these files, you can end up with a chaotic mess of documents in your root folder and accidentally delete the files you need most.

At the same time, no matter how you organize your folders, remember to establish a logical structure that makes it easy to know where your files are.

by the way

3. Use version history

You will end up making mistakes on your documents. In some cases, those mistakes can be significant. If you end up going in the wrong direction with your document, you might be tempted to throw it in the trash and start over. stop it. Instead, you can use Google Drive's version history to revert your documents to a previous state. Instead of losing all those carefully chosen words from when documents made sense… undo, undo, undo.

One of the great things about Google's version history (in addition to being very easy to use) is that it can store many instances of a document from when it was first created to its last edit. This feature has saved my skin many times.

4. Backup

It goes without saying that you should back up your Drive account. Or at least back up folders containing more important files. If you always have an up-to-date local backup, you can always upload your folders back to Google Drive if something goes wrong.

How you back up your Google Drive folders depends on your operating system. If you're using MacOS or Windows, you can use the official Drive app. The problem with the official Drive app is that you can't select which Google Drive folders to back up. That means everything in your Drive account will be backed up. No problem if you don't have a lot of data to back up.

However, if your Google Drive content is consuming all your local storage, you may want to use a solution like Insync, which allows you to select a folder (or folders) from Drive and keep them synced on your local machine. You can choose. .

Don't put this off. If disaster strikes (like what happened to me), having a backup will keep you sane.

5 Lock files

File locking does not prevent you from accidentally deleting files from your drive, but it does prevent unwanted users from modifying the contents of those files. When you lock a file, no one can edit or comment on it until you unlock it. Even better, only users with editor permissions can unlock files. This is a small step you can take to protect your valuable files from being modified.

To lock a file, right-click the Google Drive entry and click[ファイル情報]>[ロック]Choose. Click “Lock” in the pop-up that appears, and your files will be safe without any changes and will remain that way until you unlock them.

With a little bit of care, you can save your Google Drive from catastrophe. Of course, it's never 100%, but by following these simple tips you can stay one step ahead of mistakes, unwanted access, and other disasters within your Drive account.

