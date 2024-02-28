



According to Alex Vaccaro, MD, innovation through new technologies such as augmented reality and robotics will have a significant impact on competition in the orthopedic industry.

Dr. Vaccaro is the director of Rothman Orthopedic Institute in Philadelphia. He recently spoke with Beckers about how competition is evolving in the spine and orthopedics industry.

Editor's note: Answers have been lightly edited for clarity and length.

Question: How will competition in the spine and orthopedics industry evolve in 2024?

Dr. Alex Vaccaro: Spine and orthopedics are evolving with the advent and introduction of new technologies aimed at improving surgical safety, efficiency, and ultimately patient outcomes. In this dynamic landscape, industry and surgeons are collaborating to move away from traditional “harmful” intraoperative tools such as fluoroscopy to other forms of intraoperative positioning and navigation, such as AR/VR and robotics. I'm moving towards means. Recently, smart tools such as burrs and drills that do not injure soft tissues have been introduced, as well as powered instruments that automatically turn off when impedance changes to avoid intracanal dural damage. Also, hand-held tools designed to detect the presence of blood vessels and nerves will soon be developed so that target tissues can be reached percutaneously without damaging the nerve vessels. These developments are the result of effective communication and teamwork between those creating and using this technology, and the level of adoption and success will fluctuate to reflect these partnerships.

In 2024, there will be an unprecedented emphasis on surgical navigation and robotics. Competition between different platforms will center on how easily these features can be incorporated into surgical workflows and, more importantly, how they can enhance surgical capabilities. Safety must be ensured first and foremost. When it comes to surgical navigation, accuracy and fidelity to planned hardware placement is paramount. When it comes to robotics, it is important to seamlessly incorporate imaging guidance into effector placement.

Therefore, in these exciting times, competition will be driven by innovation. In the field of spine and orthopedics, technology is increasingly being used to develop new hardware as well as tools that can guide surgeons more safely and efficiently during surgery. Surgical navigation, robotics, and smart tools represent the forefront of this evolving field, where surgeons and industry are working together to realize its potential.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.beckersspine.com/featured-insights/59043-orthopedic-surgery-competition-to-be-driven-by-tech-innovation-in-2024-dr-alex-vaccaro.html

