900 jobs cut at PlayStation and Sony Game Studios





Sony is the latest technology and gaming giant to undergo massive layoffs.

Jim Ryan, CEO of the company's Sony Interactive Entertainment division, told employees Tuesday morning that the company will cut about 900 jobs, or 8% of its workforce.

The division includes Sony's PlayStation devices as well as several game development studios.

“Through discussions over the past few months about evolving economic conditions, changes in the way products are developed, distributed, and launched, and ensuring organizations are future-ready in this rapidly changing industry, “We have come to the conclusion that tough decisions are inevitable,” Ryan wrote. “My management team and I have made the very difficult decision to restructure our business. Unfortunately, this includes reducing our workforce, and we will continue to It impacts talented people.”

Ryan wrote that employees are affected in all of SIE's regions, including multiple studios. Sony is proposing to permanently close PlayStation Studios' London studio.

“After several months of careful consideration and many leadership discussions, it has become clear that changes need to be made to continue to grow our business and advance our company,” Ryan wrote. “We had to take a step back, look at our business holistically, and move forward with a focus on the long-term sustainability of our company and providing the best possible experience for our community. ”

Layoffs have hit the gaming industry over the past few months as companies adapt to the current economic environment. Microsoft, Sony's biggest competitor in the space, cut 1,900 employees last month after completing its acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Elsewhere, Fortnite studio Epic Games cut 830 jobs late last year, and League of Legends producer Riot Games cut 530 jobs last month.

Both gaming and technology have been hit by layoffs, with Amazon cutting hundreds of jobs (including at video game-focused streaming service Twitch) and video platform YouTube reorganizing.

Ryan's email to Sony staff can be read below.

Subject: Important notice regarding organizational reorganization

team,

It's important to provide updates about your business as often as possible. Today I'm writing some sad news. Through discussions over the past few months about the evolving economic landscape, changes in the way products are developed, distributed, and launched, and ensuring organizations are future-ready in this rapidly changing industry, we have learned that tough decisions are inevitable. I came to the conclusion that no. My management team and I have made the very difficult decision to restructure our business, which unfortunately includes reducing our workforce and retaining some of the very talented people who have contributed to our success. is affecting.

After careful consideration and many months of leadership discussions, it became clear that changes needed to be made to continue to grow the business and advance the company. We had to take a step back, look at our business holistically, and move forward with a focus on the long-term sustainability of our company and providing the best possible experience for our community. Our goal is to streamline our resources to ensure continued success and enable us to deliver the experiences gamers and creators expect.

We want to be as transparent as possible with our customers, partners, and communities about what this means.

The Company plans to reduce its workforce by approximately 900 employees, or approximately 8% of its current workforce. Employees in all his SIE regions in the Americas, EMEA, Japan and APAC are affected. Several PlayStation Studios are affected.

We understand that this news is difficult and unsettling to receive, and you may be wondering what this means for you. The timeline and steps for how we approach this will vary depending on where you live, depending on local laws and regulations.

For residents of the United States, all affected employees will be notified today. In the UK, PlayStation Studios' London studios are proposed to be permanently closed. Reductions are made in Firesprite Studio. Also, various functions will be cut across his SIE in the UK.

The proposed changes will enter a period of collective consultation before a final decision is made. All employees participating in the collective consultation will be informed of next steps today.

We will also implement the Next Career Support Program in Japan. Details will be announced separately. In other countries, we will also begin dialogue with people potentially at risk or affected as a result of this proposed course of action.

To those retiring from SIE: It is with deep respect and gratitude that I am retiring from SIE.

To those who remain at SIE: We understand that this process will be very difficult as you will be saying goodbye to dear friends and colleagues. Your resilience, sensitivity and adaptability will be critical in the coming weeks and months.

This is not easy, but we know the impact it has on our well-being. Affected employees will receive support, including severance pay. Although these are difficult times, this does not indicate a lack of strength in our company, our brand, or our industry. Our goal is to remain agile and adaptable, and remain focused on delivering the best gaming experience possible now and in the future.

Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time. Be kind to yourself and each other.

Gym

