Instagram competitor Lapse raises $30 million from investors





(Bloomberg) — Lapse, the photo-sharing app that emerged as an alternative to Instagram, has raised $30 million from investors led by Greylock Partners and DST Global Partners.

Lapus said Tuesday that the startup plans to use the funding to hire employees in product development, engineering and design. The London-based company hasn't disclosed its valuation, but it also plans to add new features.

Co-founder Dan Silvertown said the photo-sharing app has millions of users and is particularly popular with teenagers. Lapse allows users to take photos with their phones, but they have to wait several hours for the photos to develop, similar to how a film camera works. Photos can be posted to your social feed or saved privately to your diary.

Lapses has quickly become the best way to see what your friends are up to across a group, and preferably across generations, said Jacob Andreou, a Greylock partner and former Snap Inc. executive who plans to join Lapses. is. board.

Lapse brings new competition to Meta Platforms Inc.'s Instagram, which started as a way for photographers to share their work and has since evolved into a social network with well over 1 billion users. Other visually-heavy apps like BeReal and Dispo have tried to compete with Instagram for years, but have never been able to reach the same scale or maintain user interest.

Meta also has a history of trying to beat competitors through acquisitions and copying key features. For example, the company's disappearing video feature called Stories was first created by Snapchat.

Lapus executives say they are not worried about that threat. Silvertown said tomorrow's kids won't be using existing social platforms like today. If someone imitates us, immediately be two steps ahead.

While other startups have not been able to break the Metas app's dominance, Andreu believes Instagram's size could work against it. It has become less about people and their friends and more about entertainment, he said. There's a huge chance that someone can get this right, Andreu said.

Lapus isn't currently focused on making money, but Silvertown said the company may add subscription services or advertising in the future. This funding round follows a funding round in which Lapse raised $11 million in 2021, the year he released the app. This round included his GV, previously known as Google Ventures and Octopus Ventures.

