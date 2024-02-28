



When considering pursuing an advanced degree, students often list the benefits of a particular degree or university. To help prospective students get a feel for the Virginia Tech Innovation Her campus experience, we asked five of Boeing's newest scholars why they returned to school to earn a master's degree in engineering.

For Merna Khamis, going back to school was an opportunity to focus solely on artificial intelligence.

I think it's important to focus on making AI available to everyone. Khamis, who is Egyptian-American, said it was their right to have full access. Currently, most AI services are inaccessible to non-English speakers. We need to be more aware that we are all different and have unique needs.

Ms. Khamis is a full-time student enrolled in her first semester of the program. She earned a degree in geology in her home country and eventually earned her bachelor's degree at Virginia Tech. There she majored in Computer Science and minored in Human-Computer Interaction. For Khamis, returning to Virginia Tech to pursue her advanced degree was a no-brainer.

Virginia Tech has a lot of resources and the students are great, Khamis said. He feels he is learning everything he needs to get a job after graduation. Faculty encourage us to network and prepare for the industry. Virginia Tech is always the right choice.

For Chase Thorpe, who has been working in the technology industry since leaving the Navy in 2020, now felt like the right time.

Mr. Thorpe, who is employed full-time as a software engineer at the U.S. State Department, said, “I'm looking to move into a more senior position, but I didn't want to do that without getting a master's degree.'' . A higher degree can give you an edge over the competition. Combine this with a Virginia Tech degree and you'll receive a top-notch education from a well-structured curriculum.

Kevin Lizarazu-Ampuero returned to Virginia Tech to earn a master's degree in engineering for the same reason. I attended Virginia Tech as an undergraduate and earned a bachelor's degree in computer engineering with a focus on software systems and machine learning. Its engineering reputation is known worldwide, so it was the best choice for me.

Two other factors also influenced Lizarazu and Ampueros' decisions: finances and the Virginia Tech community. His parents live locally in Northern Virginia, and he lives with them to save money until he completes the program. My home and school are close to the city, so it's easy to meet up with friends.

I have many friends from undergrad who now work in the area, so I feel close to my community, Lizaraz Ampuero said. When I started my degree, I thought I would be in classes with some great students. Right now I'm taking a professionalism and ethics class. My classmate was not only competent in his Computer Science course, but we were also able to have meaningful conversations about other topics. That's what I value most. Nothing beats the homeliness of Virginia Tech. The Innovation Campus Community is just an extension of that.

The Innovation Campus community was a crucial selling point for two other Boeing Scholars, Ramis Albaino and Francisca Wood.

Albaino was born in Virginia, but studied at the University of Paris-Saclay in France, where he earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics and computer science. I chose to attend Virginia Tech because the professors are researchers, work in industry, and continue to make a difference. Even if you're not working with them directly, being able to talk to them and meet them in this space is impressive just to be around them.

Albaino said one of the most unique aspects of her education is that her professors teach real-world applications in their courses. In my prototyping and project management course, she said from the beginning that the professors didn't want to teach in a dissertation course. They asked us what we wanted to accomplish with this class and told us exactly what would help us after graduation.

Wood, who graduated from George Mason University with a double major in bioengineering and neuroscience, views technology through the lens of how it can be used to improve communities.

I am very passionate about advocating for women and diversity in technology and engineering, said Wood, who credits her supervisor, Alexis Snyder, for supporting her throughout her first semester. said. As a Hispanic woman, I haven't seen many people who look like me in this field. Therefore, being an advocate for the women who come after me is a great passion of mine. Technology has the power to uplift everyone, and we have a responsibility to improve the lives of those around us.

Why join the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus? In Khamis' words, Virginia Tech feels like home.

Boeing, a cornerstone partner of the Innovation Campus, has invested $50 million to support sustainability, diversity, innovation, and a technical talent pipeline in computer science and computer engineering.

The Innovation Campus is committed to helping graduates become leaders in their careers while gaining real-world experience working with researchers, industry executives, and national policymakers to solve urgent challenges. With research focused on artificial intelligence and machine learning, wireless and next-generation technologies, quantum information science, and intelligent interfaces, the campus strengthens the pipeline of top technology talent and provides the foundation for a new era in technology. is building.

