Google reportedly pays publishers thousands of dollars to write articles using AI





Adweek reports that Google has secretly signed deals with some publishers to use new generative AI tools to publish articles. The deal is reportedly worth tens of thousands of dollars annually and is apparently part of the Google News Initiative (GNI). This is his six-year-old program that funds media literacy projects, fact-checking tools and other resources for newsrooms. But the move to generative AI publishing tools will be a new, and perhaps controversial, step for the company.

According to Adweek, the program is currently targeting a small number of small publishers. According to a report in Adweek, this beta tool allows you to index recently published reports written by other organizations, such as government agencies or neighborhood news outlets, and summarize them and publish them as new articles. , allowing resource-poor publishers to create aggregated content more efficiently.

It's not clear exactly how much publishers are being paid under this arrangement, but Adweek says it's in the five-figure amount per year. In return, the media organization reportedly agreed to use the tool to publish at least three articles a day, one newsletter each week, and one marketing campaign each month.

Notably, publishers participating in the program do not appear to be required to disclose their use of AI, and aggregated websites may not be able to see their content written by AI on other sites. They are also not informed that they are being used to create a story that The AI-generated copy reportedly uses a color-coding system to indicate the trustworthiness of each section of text so that human editors can review the content before publication.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In a statement to Adweek, the company said it is in the early stages of exploring ideas that could provide journalists with AI-enabled tools to aid their work. The spokesperson added that AI tools are not intended to and cannot replace the critical role journalists play in reporting, writing and fact-checking stories.

It's unclear what Google stands to gain from the deal, but it wouldn't be the first tech company to pay newsrooms for the use of its proprietary tools. The deal has some similarities to previous deals Facebook struck with publishers to create live video content in 2016. The social media company made headlines after paying publishers millions of dollars to leverage its nascent video platform, with dozens of media outlets choosing to pivot to video. as a result.

Those deals later disappeared after Facebook discovered it had grossly miscalculated the number of views for such content. The social network quickly ended live video trading and has since tweaked its algorithm to recommend less news content. Some estimates suggest that hundreds of journalist jobs have been lost as the media industry pivots to video.

The GNI program appears to be much smaller than Facebook's attempt with live video nearly a decade ago, but it will bring new scrutiny to publishers' use of generative AI tools. right. Publications like CNET and Sports Illustrated have been widely criticized for trying to pass off articles written by AI as if they were written by human staff.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.engadget.com/google-is-reportedly-paying-publishers-thousands-of-dollars-to-use-its-ai-to-write-stories-215943624.html

