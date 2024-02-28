Nintendo sues Yuzu Switch emulator developer for alleged massive copyright infringement





Nintendo on Monday sued the developers of the Nintendo Switch emulator Yuzu, accusing them in a Rhode Island court of knowingly facilitating mass copyright infringement, shutting down the emulator and forcing all copies in the developer's possession to be removed. They requested that it be confiscated and destroyed.

According to the filing, Yuzu, which allows users to play Switch games on other platforms such as Windows PCs, turns the computing device into a tool for large-scale intellectual property infringement against Nintendo and other copyrighted works. It is said that there is.

Specifically, Nintendo accuses Yuzu of illegally bypassing the Nintendo Switch's encryption layer to allow games to be played on other platforms, and that without such decryption users would be unable to play games on their PC or Android. He claimed that he could not play a pirated copy of the game on his device.

Bunneihas has publicly acknowledged that the Yuzu website provides instructions that teach users how to hack Nintendo Switch consoles and make pirated copies of Nintendo video games, so Nintendo has announced that Yuzuknown's lead developer claimed that someone had made the claim online.

Nintendo is seeking damages of $2,500 for each violation of the anti-circumvention and anti-trafficking provisions of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act and $150,000 for each copyright violation.

Nintendo also asked the court to seize, seize and destroy all copies of the Yuzu emulator, as well as any software or hardware believed to be infringing.

Yuzu did not immediately respond to Forbes' request for comment.

Main background

Emulators aren't inherently illegal, but they can be illegal if users play pirated versions of the games, so Nintendo is encouraging piracy rather than doing something blatantly illegal. Yuzu is accused of this. yuzu is financially supported by his Patreon, which gives users access to early releases, improved technical support, and a Discord channel. On Patreon, he has nearly 7,400 paying members and generates nearly $30,000 in revenue each month.

