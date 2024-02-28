



Written by Zoe Kleinman Technology Editor

Google/Gemini

Over the past few days, Google's artificial intelligence (AI) tool Gemini has produced what can best be described as an absolute shock online.

Gemini has been thrown into a rather large bonfire of the escalating culture war between left-wing and right-wing communities.

Gemini is essentially Google's version of the viral chatbot ChatGPT. You can answer questions in text format and can also generate images in response to text prompts.

Initially, a viral post indicated that this recently launched AI image generator (available only in the US) inaccurately created images of the US Founding Fathers that included black men.

Gemini also created the German soldiers of World War II, but accidentally featured a black man and an Asian woman.

Google apologized and immediately “paused” the tool, writing in a blog post that it “missed the mark.”

But it didn't end there. This time, the text version kept giving me politically correct answers.

When asked if Elon Musk posting a meme on X was worse than Hitler killing millions of people, Gemini said: “There's no right or wrong answer.”

Asked if he would be willing to misgender famous trans woman Caitlyn Jenner if it were the only way to avoid a nuclear apocalypse, he said it was “never” acceptable.

Jenner herself responded to this by saying, “Yes, I'm fine under these circumstances.”

Elon Musk wrote on his platform X that Gemini's response was “extraordinary” given that the tool will be built into Google's other products and used collaboratively by billions of people. “It's concerning,” he said.

I asked Google if they were planning to shut down Gemini completely. After a very long silence, I was told that the company had no comment. I don't think it would be fun to work in the public relations department.

biased data

It seems that in trying to solve one problem, bigotry, the tech giants have created another problem: an overly ridiculous attempt to be politically correct.

The reason why this happened is because of the sheer amount of data that AI tools are trained on.

Much of it is published on the internet, where we know it contains all kinds of bias.

For example, traditionally images of doctors often feature men. On the other hand, the image of a cleaning worker is more likely to be female.

AI tools trained using this data have made embarrassing mistakes in the past, including concluding that only men have high-skilled jobs and failing to recognize black faces as human.

It is also no secret that historical narratives tend to feature and originate from men, and that women's roles are omitted from stories about the past.

Google seems to be actively trying to offset this pesky human bias by telling Gemini not to make such assumptions.

But it backfired precisely because human history and culture are not that simple. There are nuances that humans instinctively know, but machines don't.

For example, unless an AI tool is specifically programmed to know that Nazis or Founding Fathers weren't black, it won't be able to tell the difference.

Reuters Google DeepMind boss Demis Hassabis

On Monday, Demis Hassabis, co-founder of DeepMind, an AI company acquired by Google, said fixing the image generator would take several weeks.

But other AI experts aren't so sure.

“There's really no easy solution because there's no single answer to what the output should be,” said Dr. Sasha Luccioni, a research scientist at Hugging Face. .

“People in the AI ​​ethics community have been researching potential ways to address this for years.”

One solution, she added, could include asking users for input, such as “How diverse do you want your images to be?” But that in itself comes with obvious red flags.

“It's a little presumptuous for Google to say they'll 'fix' the problem within a few weeks, but they'll have to do something,” she said.

Professor Alan Woodward, a computer scientist at the University of Surrey, said the problem was likely to be “quite deeply embedded” in both the training data and the algorithms on top of it, and that it would be difficult to remove it. Stated.

“What you're witnessing…is why we still need human involvement in systems where the output is trusted as ground truth,” he said.

Bard's actions

Google was very nervous about this from the moment they launched Gemini, then known as Bard. Despite the huge success of his rival ChatGPT, this was one of the quietest recitals I've ever been invited to. I'm the only one on his Zoom call with a few of his Google executives who were enthusiastically highlighting Zoom's limitations.

And even that didn't work. It turns out that Bird had incorrectly answered a question about space in his company's public relations materials.

The rest of the tech industry seems pretty confused about what's going on.

They are all working on the same problem. Rosie Campbell, the creator of ChatGPT and her manager of OpenAI's policies, was interviewed earlier this month and on her blog she said that even if bias is identified in OpenAI, it is difficult to correct it. It states that it is difficult and requires human input.

But Google seems to have chosen a rather clunky method to correct an old prejudice. And in doing so, we unintentionally created an entire new set.

In theory, Google has a considerable lead in the AI ​​race. The company manufactures and supplies its own AI chips, owns its own cloud network (essential for AI processing), has access to large amounts of data, and also has a huge user base. The company employs world-class AI talent and is widely praised for its AI work.

A senior executive at a rival tech giant told me: “Watching Gemini fail is like watching defeat snatched from the jaws of victory.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-68412620

