Google Maps finally makes at-a-glance directions widely available





Summary Google Maps' at-a-glance directions improve your navigation experience by providing real-time ETA and turn-by-turn directions in route previews. After a long wait, the global rollout of Glanceable directions on Android and iOS devices is finally quietly happening. To enable at-a-glance directions in Google Maps, users can find the navigation settings toggle button below their profile icon to help them navigate more safely and without distractions.

As we witnessed with the work behind the creation of Immersive View, Google developers have put a lot of effort into improving the Maps navigation experience throughout 2023. Efforts like this have made Maps one of our favorite navigation apps on Android, but along the way we've also announced features like at-a-glance directions that aren't yet on devices. That's about to change, as Google Maps on the lock screen has become even more useful.

We may have completely forgotten about at-a-glance directions, but that's because Google introduced it last February. This addition to Maps shows important information like real-time estimated arrival times and turn-by-turn directions on your lock screen, saving you the hassle of unlocking your phone every time.Use at-a-glance directions to see detailed directions[スタート]You can also track your journey in the route overview without having to press a button. For example, it can be useful for revisiting routes in areas you know well. When enabled, if you walk, drive, or bike off course, Maps will automatically reroute you and update the route preview accordingly.

Animated directions on Google Maps at a glance

In a February announcement, Google confirmed that at-a-glance directions would be coming to Android and iOS devices around the world in the coming months. June 2023 has passed and the company has reassured us that the feature will begin rolling out that month and may be available to a small number of users. Until January 2024, almost a year after Google first mentioned at-a-glance directions, there was no sign of it on the Maps settings page.

Now, several members of the Android Police team have confirmed that they are seeing a new toggle for this feature roll out silently. It looks like this is the global rollout we've been waiting for, as it's available across all devices and user accounts we've confirmed in multiple countries.

New settings to toggle routes at a glance on Maps

Tap the profile icon in the top right corner of the screen,[設定]→[ナビゲーション設定], you'll see an at-a-glance route toggle. Now you need to scroll past the “Map View” section to find directions at a glance. Unfortunately, this useful feature is turned off by default, so even if you've been using it for a while, you may not have noticed it coming. Enabling at-a-glance directions reduces the need to unlock your phone and allows you to enjoy a safer driving experience.

We can only hope that Google operates on a tighter schedule and rolls out user experience enhancements for these smaller apps in the future in less than a year.

