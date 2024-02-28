Wix Automate and Share Customer Data with Google Ads | Duane Brown





Marketers and business owners need to get the highest possible return on investment from the platforms and tools they use. If Google Ads is one of those platforms, you may be wondering how you can further increase your budget (after all, who has an unlimited advertising budget?). By sharing your own data, the data you already have from your customers, with Google Ads, you can do just that.

The integration with Wixs Zapier allows you to automate data sharing with Google Ads to improve your audience lists and conversions, as well as free up more time to focus on other strategic aspects of your business.

Why should you share your first-party data with Google Ads?

Feeding customer data into Google Ads helps guide the machine learning algorithms that power your campaigns. The more data Google Ads has about what resonates with your customers, the more efficiently it can run your campaigns, increasing ROI and reducing costs. Plus, reduced stress is already a huge benefit.

First-party data is your lifesaver as Google deprecates third-party cookies

As Google prepares to remove third-party cookies from its Chrome browser, more companies are starting to focus on their first-party data – the data they own related to customers who make purchases on their websites.

Source: Google.

This is because Google's changes do not affect first-party data. Additionally, the privacy changes built into Apple's iOS 14.5 update showed many marketers and executives how valuable all their first-party data is in this new privacy environment.

So how can you leverage your data?

How first-party data powers better advertising campaigns

The main reason for bringing customer data into Google Ads is so that Google AI can learn more about your customers. Google can only optimize your campaigns with accurate data. Therefore, the more data you can feed Google AI, the better your ads may perform.

Feeding this data into Google won't magically improve your campaigns. You need to build the right campaign and manage it correctly. If you already know this and are sharing customer data with Google Ads, your campaigns can work even better.

Also, keep in mind that Google only looks at data from the past 30 days when it comes to optimizing your ad account. So keeping your data up to date with Google Ads is another reason to do this (in addition to saving time by automating this task).

Next, let's take a look at some of the tools you can use to automate various aspects of campaign management and optimization.

Tools to automate ad management and optimization

There are many ways to automate the migration of customer data to Google Ads. Additionally, there are many tools you can use to automate tasks both inside and outside of Google Ads.

While the sections that follow will focus on leveraging Zapier to automate data sharing between your Wix website and Google Ads, the tools and options below are great complements that are valuable in their own right. is.

optomisl

Optmyzris is perfect if you need to manage your Google campaigns and want more flexibility than what Google Ad Manager offers. You can set up more advanced rules and scripts to alert you to issues within your ad account. Additionally, the platform also integrates with Microsoft and Amazon Ads, allowing you to manage all your paid search campaigns in one place.

The time savings alone are worth participating. You'll probably need to spend at least $5,000 per month to consider using a tool like this, but it's useful if you want to use it alongside Google Ad Manager.

feednomics

Your shopping feed is the foundation of your e-commerce brand. If you run shopping campaigns (including Standard Shopping and P-MAX), you'll need a shopping feed. If your store has thousands of SKUs, you may want to use a third-party feed management tool to manage your shopping feed.

Feednomics is the first tool to look at when it comes to feed management. My agency, Take Some Risk, has used many tools and apps, and Fedonomics is by far the best.

For example, we have support teams located all over the world, so you can get help almost 24/7. Their team has worked on thousands of feeds and understands the value of a well-built shopping feed. With a data governance product, you'll receive alerts when something goes wrong. Additionally, our platform relationship with Google gives users access to beta and alpha versions before many major advertisers.

super metrics

Reporting and retrieving conversion data may be your least favorite task, but we all need to report on and monitor campaign performance. Tools like Supermetric allow you to pull data from Wix, Google Ads, and many other platforms to create custom reports.

For example, let's say you want to get purchase data from Google Ads, but you also want to get offline leads on your site. Supermetrics lets you pull data from multiple sources and centralize it into reports created in Google Sheets or Looker Studio. Unlike Zapier, which moves data from Platform A to Platform B, Supermetrics takes data from Platforms A and B and allows you to use it to create reports in your tool of choice.

Zapier

If you need to connect two platforms and there is no native integration between them, Zapier should be your first choice. Although there are many competitors on the market today, Zapier is the grandfather of the industry.

My agency has been using it for several years now and we love its simplicity and ease of use. If you have data in Wix and want to send that data to Google Ads, Zapier allows him to create a connection between the two platforms and send the data automatically on a regular basis.

Customer data sent to Google Ads

As mentioned earlier, it's common to upload customer data to Google Ads to help build audience lists and increase the conversion data the platform has access to. There are limitations to the data you can upload to Google Ads, including (but not limited to):

Attribute data (such as currency and conversion name)

The above is the minimum data that Google Ads will accept. You may be able to upload other data, but it depends on what you are trying to do. If you want to upload something else, you may be trying to do something more advanced, but it's not recommended if you're new to tools like Zapier.

How to use Zapier to automate data sharing between Wix and Google Ads

Let's say you want to update your Google Ads audience list once a day. Perhaps you have a remarketing list of users who have abandoned their shopping carts, and you want to display ads after they leave your online store. Or maybe you have customers who have already purchased your product. I want to stop seeing ads for my brand on Google.

In either case, you need to keep your audience list up to date to ensure your ads are shown (or not shown) to the right people. Let's take a look at how to do this using Wix and Zapier.

Start

From here, use the search bar to search for Google Ads (the app you want to send your data to).

Of course, you can also send data to Microsoft Ads, CRM tools, and other platforms, but this article will focus on sending data from Wix to Google Ads.

Zapier lists its most popular workflows (or what they call recipes) under the “Create your first workflow” section. In this particular example, what we want is to add contacts to our customer list using email in Google Ads in Wix's automation rules. This allows you to add customer data from Wix to Google Ads to create audience lists.

Clicking on the workflow card will take you to the integration screen for this workflow.

[このテンプレートを試す]Click to display the workflow dashboard where you can log in to the platform and configure your workflows. First, sign in to your Wix account.

Next, you'll need to log into your Google Ads account. If you have a Google Ads Manager account, you must designate a subaccount whose audience list you want to automate updates for. You only need to do this if you are new to Zapier.

Next, set up filters and other actions to tell Zapier what to do with your data when it's sent from Wix to Google Ads.

In certain scenarios, you may not want to import data, such as only importing data based on email address type (such as Gmail vs. Yahoo) or only data from customers who spent a certain amount of money. There may be cases. Bring money to your business. You can tell Zapier how to filter your data by selecting the filter option.

If you want to filter by email provider, you can tell Zapier to filter based on what your email address contains (or doesn't contain). For Google Ads, we only want to share email addresses that end in gmail.com. This is because it's difficult for Google to match his non-Gmail address to his Google account (Google has to match email addresses to know who it's showing ads to). ). here,[(Text) Contains]and add gmail.com in the next box.

This instructs Zapier to send customer data to Google Ads only for Gmail addresses. Save your changes and run the test workflow. If there are no errors, you're ready to publish your workflow and upload your audience (with Gmail accounts) to Google Ads.

This is just one use case. There are many other ways you can use Wix customer data and Google Ads together.

How to use Wix customer data with Google Ads

Here are some other great options to help your business save time while optimizing conversions.

Send offline conversions to Google Ads

If you have a product with a long sales cycle, you can capture that customer data in Wix and use Zapier to send that customer data to Google Ads when that customer makes a purchase.

You'll need to combine Zapier with offline conversion tracking in Google Ads, which is a great way to automate this long sales cycle and upload conversion data. This works well if you receive a lot of phone calls before someone makes a purchase.

Update the status of your Google Ads campaign

You can add a rule that updates your Google Ads campaign when someone makes a new purchase on your site.

If a popular product is just running low on stock, you can ask Zapier to pause your campaign so it doesn't promote the product when it's about to go out of stock.

Generate a Google Ads report

If Google Ads is your only marketing channel, you can set up a workflow that generates a report every 10 sales. By doing so, you can track your business performance according to weekly sales growth.

track leads

If your business uses capture forms, you can have Zapier send that lead data to Google Ads so you can track which campaigns are generating leads on your site.

Of course, you can submit and track purchases on your site, but this will help you see which campaigns are generating leads and driving purchases for your business.

Online privacy is evolving.Leveraging first-party data can also help evolve your business

There are many ways to capture customer data on your Wix site. The first thing you should do is understand what customer data you have access to (your first-party data) and consider how you can leverage that data in your Google Ads account. Once you've done that, you can consider how to automate that data to drive better results and more efficient campaigns for your business.

Duane has lived in six cities on three continents and visited over 55 countries around the world. He has worked with brands such as LARQ, Birdies, Pela Case, FTD, and Tiger Companies. He and his team at Take Some Risk, where he helps e-commerce brands grow through strategy, PPC marketing, and data.linkedin

