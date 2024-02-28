How to use Google's new Gemini AI with Gmail, Google Docs, and more





ChatGPT only became publicly available in November 2022, and while its artificial intelligence capabilities still come with a number of caveats, it's already having a huge impact on how content is created and information is shared.

Google is also hard at work on improving its own Google Gemini AI bot (although there have been some worrying hiccups along the way). The tech giant also announced that it will embed Gemini's text creation capabilities into many of its current tools, including Gmail, Google Docs, Google Slides, Google Sheets, and Google Meet.

Get access to AI features with the Google One AI Premium plan. It costs $19.99 per month after a 2-month free trial (also includes 2 TB of cloud storage). If your employer signs up for a business plan, you may also see AI tools. However, Google says certain features are still being rolled out, so you might not see everything mentioned here.

Learn what's new and what Gemini AI can do within Google apps. While these features can greatly improve your productivity, there are also reasons why you shouldn't rely on them too much.

G-mail

When you compose a new message or start a new reply in Gmail on the web, you'll see a small pen icon with a plus sign next to it. Click this to start using Gemini's various writing assistance features.

Click on “Help me write” and Gemini will help you write part or all of your message. Type in a prompt like “Apologise to your girlfriend's boss” or “Ask your friend about weekend drinks” and we'll show you matching text. You can also specify specific details or a specific tone if you wish.

Geminis will write emails about any topic they like (just be sure to fact-check). Screenshot: Gmail

Click Insert to add text to your email, or click Regenerate to generate new text from the same prompt.[調整]Menus allow you to fine-tune the text that Gemini creates. It can be formatted, refined, or shortened, and these options also pop up when you highlight existing text in an email.

Although useful for finding new words or different ways to say something, Gemini can produce “inaccurate or inappropriate” information and, as Google says, “medical, legal, You should not rely on “financial or other professional advice.” Plus, wouldn’t your friends, relatives, and colleagues want to hear from you more than an AI?

Google Docs

If you have a Google One AI premium plan, Gemini AI is also built into Google Docs on the web. Look for the pen icon with a plus sign in the left margin. Click this to create new text or adjust text you've already created.

Gemini can take your work and rewrite it. Screenshot: Google

For the sake of transparency, the article you are currently reading is entirely written by humans, except for the following paragraph, which I created by asking Gemini to write text about using AI in Google Docs.

“Google Gemini is an AI-powered tool that helps users write more efficiently. It can generate text, tweak existing text, and provide suggestions to improve your writing. Gemini is a useful tool for writers of all levels, but it's important to use it wisely and not rely on it too much.”

This will tell you what you understood. Basically, I'm going to summarize and repeat what I've already written. This is how AI normally works. The text produced tends to be generic and boring, but it can be useful.

Select text before clicking the Gemini AI Pen button to change its tone, summarize, rephrase, expand, or shorten it. This is probably more convenient than generating new text, as it allows the AI ​​to do more work.

You can change the tone of existing text. Screenshot: Google

To get a summary of the document, for example:

Highlight the text you want to summarize. Click the Gemini AI button (the circle to the left of the selection). Select Summary. Click Insert to add the generated text, or Refine to make further changes.

As with Gmail, avoid using Gemini to generate anything that needs to be factually accurate. However, it can be useful as a time-saving method when you need to adjust existing text and summarize sections. However, there are mistakes in what Gemini writes, so always double-check.

Google Slides, Sheets, Meet

Gemini AI is less prominent in Google Sheets, Google Slides, and Google Meet, but it can still be useful. When it comes to Google Slides on the web and Google Sheets on the web, when you create a new spreadsheet or a new presentation, the AI ​​assistant will pop up on the right side.

Using Google Slides, the first assistance Gemini offers is creating images. Enter the image prompt in the right panel, choose a style for the resulting art, and[作成]Click. Any generated image can be loaded into the current slide with a simple click. Also,[さらに表示]You can also select to see more options. (Note: Gemini has temporarily disabled its ability to generate images of people because AI introduced “inaccuracies” in races.)

Create art with slides. Screenshot: Google

Gemini in Slides also allows you to generate new slides.

Click the “Ask Gemini” button. Describe the slide you want. Can include text and images. For example, “Create a slide about how best to train for a marathon.” Click Insert to add a slide, or click Retry to generate a new slide from the same prompt.

In the same prompt box, you can also ask for an overview of existing slides or the entire presentation. Similar to Google Docs, it is also possible to generate lines of text in case you need to type into a specific text box.

With Spreadsheets, Gemini lets you quickly create tables of data that you can edit and organize. Two examples Google cites are “Plan a hiking trip in Iceland” and “Track tasks for a project building a new website.” Look at this and you'll see what's possible. A similar prompt will generate a spreadsheet that you can use for your task.

You can also use AI to create formulas in spreadsheets.

Click the Ask Gemini button. Type in what you want, such as “Create a formula that finds cell C1 in the range D:G and outputs the value in column G,” and Gemini will create it for you. Click Insert to add the formula to your spreadsheet. If you want another version of the same formula, click Retry. Create your own AI background in Meet. Screenshot: Google

These are all useful features, but not always. For example, the AI ​​doesn't know all the details of your hiking trip or website project, so it's really just creating an approximation that can be used as a template.

Last but not least, Google Meet on the web lets you create backgrounds using Gemini AI. During a call, click the AI ​​button (3 stars) in the center of the screen,[背景の生成]Choose. Type in a prompt like “coffee shop at sunset” or “cozy ice cave” and choose a style to create several options. The same tool appears when you try to join an existing meeting.

