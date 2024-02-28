1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Overlook Amazon, Microsoft, and Google





Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Alphabet's Google Cloud are the three largest cloud computing platforms in the world, in that order.

They offer hundreds of digital services to help businesses run operations, manage remote employees, develop software, and reach a global customer base. But artificial intelligence (AI) is the next frontier in cloud computing, and each of these providers is investing billions of dollars to make the technology accessible to enterprise customers.

Next is DigitalOcean (DOCN 3.73%). It's a cloud provider whose mission is to give small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) access to the same technology typically reserved for large organizations. DigitalOcean is valued at just $3.4 billion, so it's small compared to the providers mentioned above, which are backed by multi-trillion dollar parent companies.

But DigitalOcean is gaining a ton of SMB customers. That's why the company's stock is a great long-term buy for investors.

DigitalOcean brings the power of AI to small businesses

DigitalOcean's strategy for winning the hearts and capital of small businesses is simple. We offer affordable and transparent pricing, comprehensive support, and extensive educational resources to help customers get the most value from their cloud experience. These features are ideal for cost-conscious companies in the startup phase with up to 500 employees.

It is not always economical for leading cloud providers to treat small and medium-sized businesses in the same way. That's because they make most of their revenue targeting larger organizations with more complex needs.

DigitalOcean offers services ranging from simple web hosting and data storage to complex tools for game and software development. But thanks to its $111 million acquisition of Paperspace last year, the company's enterprise customers will also have access to the computing power they need to develop AI models and applications.

Paperspace operates data center infrastructure specifically designed to handle AI workloads. These data centers are built using graphics processing units (GPUs) from various chip manufacturers, including industry-leading Nvidia's H100. Paperspace's business model is so simple that it can offer pricing up to 70% lower than cloud giants like Microsoft Azure, which have bloated cost structures.

Paperspace and DigitalOcean share a mission to level the technological playing field for SMBs. In the past, this might have otherwise meant sacrificing the use of new and advanced technologies such as AI. Paperspace already has more than 500,000 customers, to which he will be adding DigitalOcean's base of 644,000 customers.

DigitalOcean is sacrificing some of its growth to generate profits

Prior to 2023, DigitalOcean invested heavily in growth, even at the expense of profitability, which regularly led to revenue increases of 30% or more on a quarterly basis. But the company is currently navigating a difficult economic environment marred by decades of high interest rates, which has forced companies of all sizes to carefully manage spending.

As a result, DigitalOcean prioritized profit realization and rolled back some of its growth efforts, creating a more stable future and greater certainty for investors. In its most recent fourth quarter of 2023 (ending December 31), the company's revenue hit an all-time high of $180.9 million, with year-over-year growth of just 11%.

Although this is a noticeable slowdown in growth, DigitalOcean achieved a net income (income) of $15.9 million in the quarter, a positive swing from the $10.3 million net loss incurred in the year-ago period.

Given that DigitalOcean has $411 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet, continued profitability means it probably won't need a cash injection anytime soon. means. This is a positive because the cost of capital is much higher today than it was a few years ago due to rapidly rising interest rates.

Why DigitalOcean stock is worth buying now

DigitalOcean believes its opportunity in the SMB cloud industry is currently worth $114 billion and expects it to grow 23% annually through 2027, reaching $213 billion. Given that the company's annual recurring revenue on its books is approximately $730 million, the company has only scratched the surface of its addressable market.

But AI greatly expands that opportunity. Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management believes companies offering AI software will generate $14 trillion in combined revenue by 2030, with many small businesses using DigitalOcean and Paperspace for development. There is a possibility that it is. DigitalOcean stock is therefore a unique takedown in the burgeoning AI industry.

Additionally, the company's stock is currently trading 70% below its all-time high set during the height of the 2021 tech frenzy. Investors gave the company an unrealistic valuation at the time, but the subsequent decline has provided a buying opportunity for patient investors.

Those who plan to hold DigitalOcean stock for the next five years (or more) may be glad they took this opportunity to buy.

Suzanne Frey, an Alphabet executive, is a member of the Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Amazon subsidiary Whole Foods Market, is a member of the Motley Fool's board of directors. Anthony Di Pigio has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, DigitalOcean, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: His January 2026 $395 long call on Microsoft and his January 2026 $405 short call on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fool.com/investing/2024/02/27/1-ai-stock-taking-on-amazon-microsoft-and-google/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos