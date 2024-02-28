OpenAI's ChatGPT app for Android will soon have a new home screen widget: Reports





OpenAI's ChatGPT, an AI-driven chatbot, is set to revolutionize the Android user experience with the introduction of home screen widgets. The news emerges amid a flurry of significant releases in the field of generative AI tools, including Google announcing Gemini 1.5 and reports suggesting Copilot will be integrated as Android's default assistant. Adding to the buzz, Bhavish Aggarwal's startup Krutrim has launched its platform in public beta. OpenAI's move to introduce this widget represents a strategic step towards improving application accessibility.

Insider Mishaal Rahman shared his insight on X (formerly Twitter) and revealed, “ChatGPT for Android now features a home screen widget with shortcuts and conversation mode for text, image, and voice queries.” I made it. Notably, this feature is still in beta stage and currently not available to general users.

Rahman gave us a sneak peek at the widget's design through a shared screenshot. The home screen widget uses his 4×2 grid layout similar to Google's search widget, but is twice as tall. A text field facilitates queries and prompts, and below it is marked with four icons. These icons allow users to enter an image, capture an image, activate voice input mode, and select a verbal response.

These features represent the most used features in the app, making the widget a comprehensive tool for everyday use. Its main advantage is that users can quickly launch apps for quick queries without hogging the entire screen, making it easier to multitask while a response is being generated.

In a recent update, OpenAI has included a groundbreaking feature in ChatGPT, giving the AI ​​long-term memory capabilities. With this enhancement, users will be able to instruct her AI assistant to remember settings such as essay length, writing style, workplace details, business ownership status, and more. OpenAI emphasizes that users have full control over this feature, with the ability to turn memory on and off as needed. When memory is disabled, ChatGPT refrains from creating or accessing stored data. Alternatively, users can participate in ephemeral chats with no memory or history, providing flexibility in interactions.

