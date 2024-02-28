MWC 2024: Humane AI Pin is a great gadget to try and you can use it without a phone





While the 2024 Mobile World Congress (MWC) was buzzing with the latest advancements in AI, one gadget stood out in the sea of ​​innovation. That's Humane AI Pin. It is a device that attracts the attention of many people with its ingenuity and practicality, and everyone wants to try it right away. You can project images and text into your hand, talk to them, perform tasks, click photos, and more without using your smartphone.

Humane AI pins are more than just accessories. Although it is compact, it is highly functional. Designed as a small square that attaches magnetically to your jacket, it provides a very easy way to seamlessly integrate AI into your daily life. During the demonstration, I was very surprised at its functionality and how well it worked without crashing.

The Humane AI Pin features the ability to function as a standalone device, independent of your phone or external hardware. With your own dedicated phone number, users can interact directly with it and enable countless features with a few simple commands. From translating languages ​​to clicking photos to querying locations, Pin handles a variety of tasks accurately, quickly, and easily. I was very impressed.

I also liked its adaptability. Pin learns and adapts to your unique communication style, helping you generate natural responses when you message friends and family. This personalized touch adds a layer of sophistication and human interaction that is truly remarkable. You can speak in any language and even translate between different languages ​​in real time.

Interestingly, the Humane AI Pin can also be used to listen to songs, and one of the best parts of it is the laser projection. For example, if you ask for a translation of a language but don't really understand what the speaker is saying, the device can also project the same message onto your hand to make it easier to understand.

There is also an easy way to change the projection window by simply opening and closing your hand. So whether it's communicating your responses aloud or projecting text and images into your hands, Pin delivers a futuristic and amazing experience that feels straight out of his science fiction.

Just double-tap on your touch-enabled device to click a photo, or long-tap on your device to trigger the AI ​​to take action. They are wireless and come with a charging case similar to those found on earbuds. The company claims that if you don't use the laser frequently for projection, it can provide up to 4-5 hours of battery life with normal usage. The good thing is that when you use the device's small camera, it also lights up with a green light to indicate that the camera is on.

It is currently unclear when this will arrive in countries such as India, but people will be able to purchase the Humane AI Pin from the US market, with shipping expected to begin from April this year.

