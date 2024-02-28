Google will make its search network more transparent.consumer apocalypse





Google has made an unusual concession on transparency. I have agreed to allow placement-level reporting for ads served through search partner networks. The search partner network includes third-party publishers who license Google Search on their sites.

New reporting features only apply to P-MAX and advertising period reports.

Previously, advertisers were able to opt out of the search network itself, but PMax buyers were exposed to this inventory by default.

Last year, a damning report from Adalytics revealed that the search partner network was hiding a hellscape of terrifying sites. In addition to Breitbart and other common brands of dangerous sites, the network included hardcore pornography and licensed domains from Iran and Russia. Google's lackluster response at the time was as if he had just found a few bad apples with Adalytics rather than a systemic problem, and the 30 or so specifically named in the report It was to block the site.

But now, Google has caved in and its walled garden platform has become synonymous with a lack of transparency, so this is also an important change. They lock campaign and inventory data in a black box even when there is no basis for privacy, competition, or security.

Google withheld placement-level search network data. This is not a legitimate reason, as the data would be considered objectionable to Google. For example, Microsoft's Search Network has a similarly dark side, but it always reports on the sites where its ads appear.

No bad spelling without ads

Advertising has ruined the Internet, writes The Atlantic.

Smart TVs and streaming apps now automatically play trailers and teasers unless viewers scroll down quickly, and millions of people are getting used to new ad-blocking strategies.

The Atlantic described this move as apocalyptic. Because it's the end of the good times.

For example, remember when Uber didn't let you watch a 90-second video ad to see your estimated arrival time?

The same goes for finding a match on a dating app or finding highlights on a sports or nutrition and fitness app that suggests brands of commercial snacks.

Customers are no longer individuals. Advertising accounts are customers.

Ironically, this trend was fueled by efforts to ban advertising and tracking. By shifting potential marketing budgets from the open web and social media to closed first-party data owners, companies that expose personal data will essentially be forced to launch advertising businesses.

If Instacart doesn't monetize its inventory and data, public shareholders will sue for breach of fiduciary duty.

After all, the company had proprietary data from the large number of customers buying its products, Shoshanna Wodinski told The Atlantic. She notes that non-advertising companies are starting to rely on advertising, and this is exactly the type of audience advertisers are spending money to reach.

scraps of what's to come

Adweek reports that Google is paying publishers to experiment with generative AI tools that aggregate content from other sites.

First, publishers create a list of sites that frequently aggregate news. This tool scrapes these sites to create content. Content must be reviewed by an editor before publication.

Participating publishers will receive an undisclosed five-figure amount to try the tool. Additionally, for the next 12 months, using AI he must commit to generating 3 articles per day, 1 newsletter per week, and 1 marketing campaign per month. there is.

In return, Google receives analytics and participant feedback about the performance of this content.

Google is offering this tool through the Google News Initiative, a training and technology program for publishers. While the initiative has benefited some sites, its critics argue that Google is using the initiative as a way to drum up positive media coverage without actually providing much value to news companies. He claims to be using it.

Critics also say the technology could siphon traffic away from the original publisher. After all, the site has not opted in to the solution and is unaware that its content is being reused. It doesn't really matter because you can't opt ​​out anyway.

But wait, there's more!

Amazon has been quietly developing an internal ad tech team called ID++. [Ad Age]

The FT has launched a VC arm, with its first investment being Charter, a media start-up covering the future of work. [Axios]

Wawa is launching a retail media business called Goose Media Network with support from Publicis companies Sapient, Epsilon and CitrusAd. [Convenience Store News]

Software has eaten away at media. [Wheres Your Ed At]

TikTok native brand. [Marketplace Pulse]

OpenAI claims that the New York Times used instant hacking to generate a plagiarism case in a copyright lawsuit against the company. [Bloomberg Law]

You have been hired!

TEGNA promotes Tom Cox to chief growth officer and Daniel Spinosa to president of Premion. [release]

Dstillery promotes Evan Hills to chief commercial officer and Ryan Perone to SVP and head of sales. [Adweek]

Search advertising company adMarketplace has promoted Adam Epstein to co-CEO. [release]

