Genvor participates in the Global Agritech Innovation Summit in San Francisco





Genvor presents as a featured startup at a major global agricultural technology event

CHAPEL HILL, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / Genvor Incorporated (OTCQB:GNVR) (“Genvor” or the “Company”), a developer of sustainable plant health solutions utilizing proprietary peptides, today announced that The management team announced that they will be attending and speaking as follows: Selected as a startup to watch at the World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit to be held in San Francisco on March 19-20, 2024.

World Agri-Tech brings together over 2,500 decision makers from agri-food businesses, OEMs, food brands, producers, technology providers and investors for two days of high-level networking, strategic market intelligence. , emerging companies will be discovered. A team of leading instructors will focus on leveraging nature-based solutions to achieve climate action and successful pathways to commercialization of biological inputs, next-generation breeding, AI, and automation. reveals the innovations and investments that drive new value creation.

Genvor CEO Chad Pawlak will participate in one-on-one meetings with industry participants, investors, and media during the conference, and will present to attendees as a startup to watch. .

World Agritech Innovation Summit: Startups to Watch Presentation Date: March 19-20, 2024 Location: Marriott Marquis | San Francisco, California

For more information about the event or to register, please visit the conference website. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with him at your conference, please email your request to [email protected] or call Lucas Zimmerman (949) 259-4987.

About Genvor

Genvor Incorporated (OTCQB:GNVR) is a developer of sustainable plant health solutions with a portfolio of patented peptides that provide crop protection through next-generation biological foliar applications and transgenic seed traits. Provides pathogen protection and enhanced nutritional properties. With the support of world-renowned scientists and a partnership with the Department of Agriculture, Genvor leverages a license-first business model to develop products for a variety of crops including corn, citrus, rice, cotton, soybeans, flax, and potatoes. We are actively developing traits. For more information, visit www.genvor.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Instagram.

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include information about management's beliefs regarding the company's future expectations, plans and prospects. , including future business opportunities and strategies, and typically includes words such as “may,” “believe,” “future,” “plan,” “will,” “will,” or “should.” , “expected,” “anticipated,” and other words. ” “Ultimately” or “expected.” Such statements do not predict future conditions, events, or results, including the risks that actual results may differ materially. Please note that forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may cause our forward-looking statements to differ materially from those presented herein. Some of these and other risk factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Securities and Exchange Commission's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. including, but not limited to, subsequent reports submitted to).

Investor Information Contact:

Lucas A. ZimmermanManaging DirectorMZ Group – MZ North America(949) [email protected]

Source: Genvor Incorporated

View the original press release at accesswire.com

