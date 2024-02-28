How can we eliminate health disparities between men and women and promote health equity?





Jane Kennedy, chief business officer at Discovery Park, looks at the challenges faced by femtech startups and how they can be overcome to close the gender health gap.

Gender health disparities hinder women's access to health care and treatment outcomes, resulting in misdiagnosis, prolonged diagnosis times, and preventable deaths. Surprisingly, the UK has the highest gender health disparity in the G20. Advances in women's health are essential to closing this gap, but startups in this field face a slew of prejudice.

A centuries-old challenge

Stigma around women's health goes back centuries. The Greek philosopher Aristotle, in his book “On the Generation of Animals”, referred to women as mutilated men. No wonder the focus on women's health has traditionally been limited to menopause and reproductive health. This bias and lack of understanding of the differences in female physiology is limiting the growth of femtech startups and making it difficult to gain support for their valuable products and services.

For example, there is a common misconception that coronary heart disease is a men's disease, so the fact that twice as many women die from heart disease in the UK as from breast cancer is a surprising statistic for many. . In fact, 35,000 women are admitted to hospital each year in the UK with a heart attack, with an average of 98 women admitted each day. As a result of this misconception, women who experience a heart attack receive less adequate treatment than men at every stage. Women are more likely to be misdiagnosed and less likely to receive additional medication to prevent further attacks, according to the British Heart Foundation's (BHF) recent report 'Bias and Biology'.

Additionally, women are underrepresented in clinical trial data, putting them at higher risk for drug-induced side effects. In fact, more than 70% of drugs administered to pregnant women have no safety information for use during pregnancy. In addition to this, there is less funding for diseases that affect women more than men, such as migraines and endometriosis. The lack of data collection on women's health requires femtech companies to conduct long-term data collection studies, which makes them ineligible for venture capital funding.

Women-founded start-ups generally struggle to raise funding, with fewer than a quarter of women-led businesses in the UK having access to external capital in 2022/2023. There is also a lack of female investors, which can have a negative impact on investing in women-led companies. Additionally, recent changes to angel investing may reduce the number of women who can angel invest in startups. These challenges for female-led startups also directly impact the femtech industry. Surprisingly, male femtech founders have consistently raised more funding over the past five years, even though over 70% of femtech companies are founded by women.

Tackling bias

There is a long history of gender disparity, especially in the medical field, and the femtech industry needs special support to overcome the resulting challenges. To eliminate the stigma around women's health, we need better education about women's health. Some progress has been made in this area, with women's health education and assessment required for all graduating medical students starting in the 2024/2025 academic year. But as a society we need to change the way we talk about women's health, take it more seriously and prioritize women's needs.

Trials and datasets must be designed with women in mind. Achieving this requires overcoming structural and cultural barriers, including: Concerns about potential risks to the fetus. and concerns about pregnancy risks and strain on facilities. Additionally, women of all ethnic backgrounds must be actively included in trials and made to feel safe. This requires increasing awareness of trials by reaching out to women-centered organizations and social media groups, as well as including more women in clinical trial staff. Additionally, trial designs should consider women's logistical and lifestyle needs, such as childcare and transportation considerations. Funding specifically allocated to women's health will help close the gender gap in medical research by attracting researchers to this field.

Promotion of investment

Women-founded femtech startups require more investment, which is made possible through intensive networking opportunities and membership. Female investors are more likely to invest in female entrepreneurs than male investors. Therefore, an increase in the number of female investors could lead to more investments in femtech startups founded by women. A BNY Mellon study found that if women invested at the same rate as men, more than $3 trillion in additional capital could be invested worldwide. This study identified three key barriers to higher levels of women's investment participation: It was found that women lack confidence in investing, feel they need more disposable income to invest, and believe investing in the stock market is too risky. Therefore, the investment industry needs a cultural shift to communicate in a way that fosters an inclusive environment that allows women to invest.

Investment funds that support female founders will help accelerate progress in the femtech industry. Discovery Park Ventures (DPV), Discovery Parks' investment fund, is proud to invest in great ideas brought forward by female founders. The DPV portfolio includes startups founded by women with groundbreaking human milk research that deliver products that supply important microbes to support infants' gut microbiota and promote early immune system development. There's a company, Booby Biome. Other women-founded startups supported by DPV include VisusNano, which is developing an exciting pipeline of drug-eluting intraocular lens implants, and Vitarka Therapeutics, which is focused on developing RNAi therapeutics and non-viral delivery platform technologies. There is.

Business support programs also provide great learning and mentoring opportunities for femtech companies. Discovery Park is home to the Barclays Eagle Institute, which supports women-led startups through its Female Founder Accelerator Program. This year, Discovery Spark, the next version of the Discovery Parks business assistance program, will provide early-stage companies with the skills they need to accelerate growth, with a particular focus on femtech businesses.

Women's health has been sidelined for too long, but supporting femtech startups is key to closing the gender health gap. By fostering an inclusive environment for women founders and investors, countering bias, and closing the research and data gap, we can accelerate progress towards equal healthcare for all. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.med-technews.com/medtech-insights/medtech-start-up-insights/how-can-we-close-the-gender-health-gap-and-foster-health-equ/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos