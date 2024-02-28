Google Photos uses your activity data to display your memories





Summary Google Photos is introducing algorithm changes to Memories that will leverage your activity data to show you more relevant memories. Whether or not you interact with the memories that appear in Google Photos, you can now tell the app what kind of memories you want to see in the future. Users can control activity-based personalization to limit data usage in apps.

Image-based social media platforms like Google Photos and Instagram may seem like night and day. While Google's apps are about organization and storage, social media apps tend to focus on content and personalization. That said, the big tech giant hasn't completely shied away from customization. In fact, it's debuting features that are reminiscent of those offered by its competitors. For example, Memories, a collection of computer-generated photos, are curated by Google Photos to provide a more emotional experience. However, like social media feeds, these features cannot work seamlessly without algorithms and data.

The Google Photos support page has been updated with guidance for features that leverage user activity data to surface more relevant memories (via 9to5Google). Specifically, the app records which Memories you have viewed or skipped in the past and uses this information to provide a more personalized experience.

The company says it uses data collected over the past 18 months to roll out this initiative, which will be automatically enabled for users by default. If you don't want Google Photos to use your data in this way, you can change your settings within the app on your desktop. The option to turn off activity-based personalization is located in Settings > Activity-based Personalization. However, it appears that this option is still being rolled out as it is not showing up on any accounts yet.

Although some people may enjoy such features of the app, they may be adversely affected by the use of their personal data. Google knows that these features aren't for everyone, and that's reflected in the settings you see in Google Photos. For example, it's already possible to hide certain faces, pets, and people from the memories shown in the app. You can also adjust settings to tell the app whether you want to display time-based or themed memories.

While Google Photos has some significant differences from social media platforms like Instagram, user data is just one example and relies on some of the same components. Understanding how these apps use your information can ensure you know what you're consenting to when you use them.

