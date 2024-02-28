Tracy Vosburg, vice president of communications and marketing, will retire effective July 1.Mark Owcharski takes interim position | Virginia Tech News





Tracy Vosburg, vice president of communications and marketing at Virginia Tech, will retire from her senior leadership position effective July 1.

Mark Ouchalski, currently vice provost for communications and marketing and university communications, will serve as interim vice provost for communications and marketing upon Vosburg's retirement.

Vosburg came to Virginia Tech in 2015 and was tasked with integrating communications into the promotion model to align with the president's priorities. Under her leadership, Virginia Tech will launch a refreshed brand and visual identity as part of a broader effort to enhance the university's global reputation and highlight the president's priorities for the university community around the world. Introduced the annual State of the Union Address.

In addition, Professor Vosburg established a media relations office to significantly increase Virginia Tech's media exposure and established social media policies and practices across campus. She also led the creation of Brand Her guidelines to help increase licensing revenue to support student scholarships.

Vosburg and her team also developed the university's 100th anniversary celebration, launched the Boundless Impact campaign, announced Amazon HQ2 and created the Alexandria Innovation Campus, and expanded the entire 1900-year campus. Played a pivotal role in leading communications and marketing campaigns. The COVID-19 crisis has helped keep our university community safe and informed.

In 2022, at the request of University President Tim Sands, Mr. Vosburg will lead the consolidation of the University's communications efforts into a more efficient and fully connected team, building on the success of Virginia Tech's Progress Model. did.

Sands reflected on Vosburg's influence.

“Tracy has built a truly unique integrated communications and marketing team that has significantly enhanced Virginia Tech's national and global reputation. We are grateful for her unique ability to align the story of the Land Grant Research Mission,” he said.

Senior Vice President Charlie Pfleger thanked Vosburg for his many contributions to Virginia Tech.

“Virginia Tech's brand awareness, reputation, engagement and fundraising success is stronger than ever thanks to Tracy's leadership in our communications and marketing efforts,” Pfleger said. We are deeply grateful for her role in our success.”

Vosburg said he is proud of what the team has been able to accomplish over the past nine years and grateful that the Virginia Tech community has included me in that journey. I am also very grateful to Mark for having me as a trusted partner during my time here as Associate Vice-Chancellor and in the difficult role of spokesperson for the University, working with the Communications and Marketing team and the University. I am confident that we will continue to have a good relationship going forward.

Owcharski brings nearly 21 years of experience at Virginia Tech to his new role. His tenure has been marked by significant accomplishments, including leading the University's pioneering efforts to transition its communications products to digital platforms on a global scale, and successfully enhancing the University's reputation and brand through international media coverage. has become prominent.

After years of helping shape the university's communications efforts through crises and celebrations, Owcharski was promoted to vice president and university communications officer in 2021. In that role, he has represented the university on national and international media stages and served as a partner to Mr. Vosburg. To address the Chancellor's challenge of coordinating and driving communications and marketing efforts across Virginia Tech.

Before coming to Virginia Tech in 2003, Mr. Owczarski led communications efforts at Syracuse University, Guilford University, and the State University of New York at Stony Brook. He received both his bachelor's and master's degrees from Syracuse University.

Mr. Sands expressed confidence that Mr. Owcharski will be successful in his new role.

“Twenty years of experience and knowledge across all sectors of the University will be invaluable. He will be a unique asset to build on Tracy’s vision and successes and advance our mission to become a distinctive, global research university.” I am in a position.”

Pfleger added that as Virginia Tech looks to the future, the importance of a clear message and strong brand has never been more important. With Tracy's many efforts and Mark's wise and steady guidance, the university is well-positioned to continue achieving its strategic goals and increasing Virginia Tech's profile as one of the nation's top research universities.

