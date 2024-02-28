Google CEO Sundar Pichai says AI tool response is completely unacceptable





Google CEO Sundar Pichai addressed the Gemini controversy Tuesday night, calling the AI ​​app's handling of issues surrounding race unacceptable and calling for structural changes to resolve the issue. He declared that he would do so.

Last week, Google announced that its Gemini image creation tool was producing embarrassing and offensive results, in some cases refusing to depict white people, and in others encouraging women and people of color to create images of Vikings, Nazis, and the Pope. It was suspended because it produced results such as inserting racial photos.

Controversy swirled when Gemini was found to be making questionable text responses, such as equating Elon Musk's influence on society with Adolf Hitler.

These comments drew sharp criticism, especially from conservatives who accused Google of anti-white bias.

Most companies offering AI tools like Gemini have created guardrails to mitigate fraud and avoid bias, especially considering other experiences. For example, image generation tools provided by companies such as OpenAI have been criticized for creating images of primarily white people in professional roles and depicting black people in stereotypical roles.

Pichai said he knows some of the responses were upsetting to users and clearly showed bias, but it was completely unacceptable and we were wrong.

Pichai said the company is already making progress in repairing Gemini's guardrails. Our team is working around the clock to address these issues. He said he has already seen significant improvements across a wide range of prompts.

Google has reviewed the memo, and the full text of Pichai's memo is below.

