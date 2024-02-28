Google's Gemini tells us exactly what's wrong with Silicon Valley





This episode of the Cyberlaw Podcast begins with Babylon Bee's take on Google Gemini's woke determination to inject false diversity into images of historical figures. “After decades of only white Nazis, we finally get to see a strong, confident black woman wearing a swastika.” Thanks, Google! ” Jim Dempsey and Mark McCarthy join the discussion because Gemini's ridiculous image diversity assignment deserves more than condemnation. In fact, I would argue that they were not wrong. These were completely deliberate efforts by Google to give users not what they want, but what Google wisely thinks users should want. That such a bizarre result was achieved by Google secretly editing user prompts asking for, say, “Indigenous” founding fathers simply means that Google has found a unique combination of arrogance and incompetence. It is shown that. More broadly, Mark and Jim suggest that the collapse of Google's efforts to manage users raises the following questions: Can we trust AI developers when they say they are putting guardrails in place to make their systems secure?

The same may be asked about the latest in a steady stream of experts calling for AI models to defeat users by preventing them from creating “harmful” deepfake images. Mark then pointed out that most Silicon Valley residents recently signed a pledge to combat election-related deepfakes. In the 2010s, we all learned to hate tech companies. In the 2020s, they seem to have learned to hate us.

Speaking of arrogance, Michael Ellis was involved in the State Department's obstruction of a House committee seeking to investigate how generously the State Department provided funding to a group of ideologues seeking to cut off advertising revenue for center-right news and comment sites. I am covering the matter. We took this story a little personal and contributed op-eds to several of the blacklisted sites.

Michael explains how much fun it was for Western governments to take down the infamous Lockbit ransomware service. I credit the British for the humor the government showed in copying Rockbit's graphics, gimmicks, and attitude. Arrests, virtual currency seizures, and indictments were made. It was fun while it lasted. But a week later, he claimed that Rockbit's infrastructure was slowly being restored.

Jim unravels the FTC's case against Avast for collecting antivirus customers' browsing habits. He sees this as another FTC battle against companies' claims that they can protect privacy by “anonymizing” personal data.

Mark highlights the latest EU investigation into TikTok, and Michael explains how the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act is implicated in Tucker Carlson's banishment from the Fox network.

Mark and I will take time to facilitate next week's consideration of the Supreme Court's oral arguments on social media laws in Texas and Florida. An argument broke out during the recording, and it was already clear that the outcome would be divisive. Please check back next week.

Jim explains why the government created the Executive Order on Cybersecurity for America's Ports and the legal actions needed to strengthen port security.

Finally, with a quick hit:

