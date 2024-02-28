Gemini AI: 'Unacceptable, we were wrong': Google CEO Pichai under fire, reacts to Gemini AI fallout





Following intense backlash from communities on various social media platforms regarding Gemini, Google CEO Sundar Pichai addressed the issue and called problematic responses regarding race “unacceptable.” He is reported to have said.

According to Semafor, the Google CEO addressed these concerns through a memo.

Pichai said he knows some of the answers were upsetting to users and showed clear bias, but it was completely unacceptable and that we were wrong. He said: “Our teams are working around the clock to address these issues. We are already seeing significant improvements.” he said of the wide range of prompts.

“No AI is perfect, especially in this new phase of industry development, but we know the hurdles are high for us and we will keep trying no matter how long it takes. And what happened? Please consider carefully and make large-scale revisions.''

ETOnline has not independently verified this information. Google Gemini Controversy Google is facing intense backlash following certain responses from AI outlets that reportedly showed racial bias, among other issues. In one case, the AI ​​software even said it “can't say who had more of a decisive impact on society: Elon[Musk]tweeting memes or Hitler.” The controversy has raised questions about the risks of AI if it is programmed with bias, given how quickly it is permeating our daily lives.

Meanwhile, Tesla's Elon Musk accused Google of running “racist and anti-civilizational programs” on its AI models. “Google Gemini is deeply racist and sexist. This increasingly shows how Gemini is programmed with the exact same narrative that our higher education teaches. ”

Earlier this month, Alphabet's Google began offering image generation through its Gemini AI model. However, some users reported on social media that it generated historical images that were sometimes inaccurate. Since announcing OpenAI's ChatGPT in November 2022, Google has been racing to develop AI software to rival Microsoft-backed companies.

Bard was renamed to Gemini earlier this month, and Google launched a paid subscription plan. Users can choose this plan to get better inference capabilities from her AI models.

It's clear the feature misses the point, Prabhakar Raghavan, Google's senior vice president who runs search engines and other businesses, said in a blog post Friday. “Some of the images generated may be inaccurate or offensive. We appreciate your feedback and are disappointed that this feature didn't work for you.

Google added new image generation capabilities to its Gemini chatbot, formerly known as Bard, about three weeks ago. It built on Google's earlier research experiment called Imagen 2.

Google has long known that such tools can be unwieldy. Researchers who developed Imagen wrote in a 2022 technical paper that generative AI tools can be used to harass and spread misinformation, raising many concerns about social and cultural exclusion and bias. I warned you that These considerations influenced Google's decision not to release a public demo of Imagen or its underlying code, the researchers added at the time.

Also read: Google CEO Sundar Pichai will be fired or resign, says market veteran (with agency info)

(You can now subscribe to the Economic Times WhatsApp channel)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/news/international/business/unacceptable-we-were-wrong-under-fire-google-ceo-pichai-reacts-to-gemini-ai-fall-out/articleshow/108062685.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos