Google to shut down YouTube Kids app for TVs





If watching Ryan's toy reviews is part of your child's morning routine, get ready to rethink how they access YouTube Kids. And it's a good idea to do this before the inevitable disruption of not being able to access apps when you need them occurs.

That's because Google will be shutting down the standalone YouTube Kids app for TVs this July, according to a notice published by the tech giant.

SEE ALSO: Kids Watch Too Much TV: 5 Things You Need to Know About the Risks

“YouTube Kids is moving,” Google's announcement reads. “In July, his YouTube Kids app icon will be removed from your TV. However, you can still use YouTube Kids on your TV by visiting your child's profile in the YouTube app.”

Big changes to popular kids app

Last year, Google integrated YouTube Kids directly into the main YouTube app for TVs. However, the company has so far kept the standalone YouTube Kids app running on smart TVs, streaming devices, and game consoles.

However, Google plans to retire the standalone YouTube Kids app on these devices in July. According to 9to5Google, the company has confirmed that his YouTube Kids app will be removed from smart TVs, streaming devices, and gaming consoles.

YouTube Kids continues to exist as a standalone app on iOS and Android devices.

Google's move to remove the YouTube Kids app from these platforms comes on the heels of other major changes in its children's platforms and apps.

Earlier this year, Paramount permanently discontinued its standalone Nickelodeon app, which allowed kids to watch clips and full episodes of their favorite Nick Jr. and Nicktoon shows. A pop-up message told users they needed to go directly to her website on Nickelodeon to continue accessing the content. In response to the move, Paramount earlier this month also shut down its standalone subscription platform for Noggin, a Nickelodeon-owned brand that offered content aimed at preschoolers.

Unlike those platforms, YouTube Kids won't be completely phased out. Parents set up her YouTube Kids profile in the main YouTube app for her,[視聴しているユーザー]You will be able to access the YouTube Kids platform by selecting that profile in the section. Parental control settings and other YouTube Kids features will continue to be available within these profiles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mashable.com/article/google-shutting-down-youtube-kids-for-tv The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos