ANREALAGE Fall/Winter 2024 ready-to-wear runway, fashion show, collection review.





ANREALAGE's Kunihiko Morinaga is known for his offbeat approach, but this season he ventures into new territory with his Object collection.

We imagined the world 100 years from now and designed a lineup that matches various three-dimensional shapes. These were not human shapes, but certainly spheres, pyramids, tetrahedra, and other rich Platonic solids with names that are almost unknown outside the lexicon of mathematicians.

At his presentation venue, they were clad in unusual clothing and appeared suspended in the air like drones by small propellers, a reference to the popular Japanese manga character Doraemon. The designer is a longtime fan, and this is one of his collaborations this season, featuring as a print on some looks and inspiring several silhouettes. To set the mood, guests were given headbands with spinning propellers on them.

Due to technical issues, the format was changed at the last minute to a presentation rather than a runway show. Guests have come to expect the unexpected from Morinaga's Fashion Week events, so the glitches were less noticeable than with more traditional brands.

His models appear wearing the same design as the floating structures, each standing facing next to its polyhedral twin.

A silver biker jacket that fitted the sphere perfectly gave the human form an edgy, off-kilter feel. Straight lines of wide, light-colored striped cotton create a boxy, loose-fitting silhouette with sharp lines that contrast with the curves of the human body.

A collaboration with Reebok created a padded soccer-inspired piece that was actually a puffer jacket, and a spherical globe was a teaser for an upcoming collection with Italian label Herno.

Beneath Morinaga's obvious intellectual joy in constantly pushing the technical boundaries of fashion and playing with the medium, there was also a celebration of inclusivity here. There were no size or shape restrictions. These were clothes that looked good on anyone, as long as they adhered to ANREALAGE's unique aesthetic.

