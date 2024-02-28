Israel's high-tech industry is a beacon of resilience – Opinion





Israel's technology industry has long been considered a global force, known for its innovation, resilience and ability to grow in the face of adversity. The growth of the ecosystem is a story of perseverance shaped by decades of challenges and crises. From its humble beginnings to its status as a global center of innovation, Israel's technology sector has repeatedly survived crises and emerged stronger from the hurdles it has had to overcome.

Formed amidst a lack of natural resources and deep geopolitical tensions and conflicts, Israel was forced to innovate as a way to survive and grow. As they say, necessity is the mother of all inventions. In the face of existential threats, our nation's leaders have always recognized that investing in technology and innovation is key to ensuring our nation's collective prosperity.

The Start-Up Nation phenomenon is not just the result of good fortune, but a deliberate strategy forged in the midst of multiple crises. Compulsory military service exposes young Israelis to service, hard work, leadership, teamwork, and innovation from an early age, and serves as a rich training ground for entrepreneurship. The influx of immigrants brings diverse perspectives and expertise, further enriching Israel's talent pool. Strong government support, such as research and development funding, tax incentives, and a supportive regulatory environment, has provided an important foundation for startups to thrive.

But it's not just a profitable ecosystem that has propelled Israel's technology sector to prominence. Each challenge posed throughout Israel's history has served as a catalyst for innovation, spurring the development of new technologies and business models.

Due to the Second Intifada, which was characterized by relentless violence, Israel's GDP growth rate fell from 6.4% in 2000 to -0.6% in 2001, and the unemployment rate rose from 8.8% to 10.7%. Tourism, services and retail industries were particularly hard hit, with foreign investment and trade significantly reduced. A new Israeli shekel banknote is visible in front of an upward trending graph (Illustration) (Credit: HADAR YOUAVIAN/FLASH90)

Israeli entrepreneur leverages defense expertise to tackle civilian challenges

But far from collapsing, Israeli entrepreneurs and innovators leveraged their defense technology expertise to address civilian challenges. According to a report by the Israel Innovation Authority, the number of startups founded in Israel increased from 2,500 in 2000 to 3,800 in 2005, and the number of exits increased from 60 to 89. This period saw massive expansion by companies. These include cybersecurity giant Check Point and pharmaceutical giant Teva.

The same thing happened with the coronavirus pandemic. To address the health, social and economic challenges posed by the virus, Israeli companies have developed a wide range of cutting-edge solutions, including rapid test kits, remote monitoring devices, contact tracing apps, digital health platforms and vaccine research. Israeli health tech companies raised a record $2.4 billion in funding in 2020, a 31% increase from 2019, according to a report from Start-Up Nation Central.

The current war, sparked by the unprecedented attack by Hamas on October 7, poses an existential threat to Israel and its people. The attack killed more than 1,200 Israelis, took more than 240 hostages, and exposed vulnerabilities in Israel's defense and intelligence systems. Wars also disrupt the normal functioning of economies, impacting businesses, workers, consumers, and others alike.

However, as with previous crises, including the 2023 political crisis accompanied by attempts at judicial reform, Israel's technology sector has not backed down or given up, but rather has risen to the occasion. Despite the challenges and uncertainties, Israeli entrepreneurs and innovators have continued to work, create and collaborate.

AION Labs, a venture studio lab focused on AI and computational biology in therapeutics, has made four new major investments in promising AI and computational biology startups and added a new VC partner in Amiti Ventures. , started the challenge of establishing a new company. during war.

Similarly, Ibex Investors, a US-based investment firm specializing in Israeli startups, announced the closing of its fourth Israel-focused fund, demonstrating continued confidence in Israel's technology ecosystem. Ta. At the same time, two Israeli tech-bio startups, Phase V and Mana Bio, successfully closed funding rounds since the war began. Additionally, the Israel Innovation Authority announced unprecedented financial support, raising total annual funding to more than $300 million per year and introducing new emergency and long-term funding mechanisms to support growth in the high-tech sector.

In fact, even after a year of civil unrest and war, Israel's technology sector is still growing, according to a recent report from the IVC Research Center. Israeli high-tech companies successfully raised $15.6 billion in 2023, an 18% increase over 2022, and the number of exits increased by 12% to 143 companies, for a total of $9.8 billion.

Israeli entrepreneurs have proven time and time again their resilience in the face of hurdles, which is a necessary quality for startup leaders. The ability to turn challenges into opportunities, coupled with a spirit of determination and innovation, has established Israel's high-tech industry as a true global leader in solving humanity's most pressing problems.

This won't change overnight. Far from it.

From cybersecurity to health technology, Israeli companies will continue to pioneer solutions that transform industries, save lives, and shape the future. We are a people and a nation with a purpose. We have always thrived and will continue to thrive even when our backs are against the wall. Always bet on Israel.

The author is the CEO of AION Labs, a venture studio for emerging companies that utilizes AI for drug discovery and development. Prior to founding AION Labs, he was a senior executive at Teva Pharmaceuticals and served as Chief of Staff to Israel's Minister of Public Security.

