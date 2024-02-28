Firefly GenAI revolutionizes Adobe's creative process





Bart Van de Wiele, Head of Solutions Consulting, Design Specialist, and Author at Adobe.

Generative AI has revolutionized Adobe's creative process, improving output, providing richer creative options, and reducing creative time.

This was revealed during the Adobe mini-MAX webinar hosted by Dax Data in partnership with ITWeb.

Adobe's head of solutions consulting, design specialist and author Bart Van de Wiele said Adobe's new Firefly Generative AI is proving to be transformative for both Adobe and its users. Firefly is a family of creative generative AI models for Adobe products, initially focused on generating image and text effects.

Fireflies appeared around April last year and are now over 5 billion generations old. This has been a more successful beta release than Photoshop or PDF that Adobe has had so far, and it is helping Adobe transform into his own AI company. He said this year will be a very exciting year for Firefly, with new technologies and features coming out.

Van de Wiele demonstrated image generation capabilities that allow creators to create visuals using text prompts, apply a number of visual effects, and adjust color, tone, lighting, composition, and depth of field. Users can also use style references and advanced photo settings, change aspect ratio with a click, and add texture effects to text. He said a Pro Creative Cloud subscription includes unlimited access to approximately 300 million images, including photos, vectors, patterns, and templates.

Van de Wiele said: The main deterrent for designers is access to images and having to ask someone to license them. Limited access to stock images creates stress and limits thinking. With unlimited access to hundreds of millions of images and templates, you can search them, save them to Creative Cloud Libraries, and drag and drop them into InDesign or Photoshop to create concepts you can sell instead of flat PDFs. This gives you the freedom to generate more ideas and reduce steps in your process. For IT, this also simplifies license management. ”

“We have very advanced search capabilities using AI, for example, where you can search for the Eiffel Tower when there are only towers on the left side of the canvas,” he said.

In response to a question about image diversity, Van de Wiele said: Adobe takes many initiatives to address diversity. We are working with separate teams on how inclusive racial and gender bias outcomes can be. This is something Firefly is still training on, and our top priority is to be as comprehensive as possible. Therefore, in a people search, the person should be representative of the area where the search is conducted. Alternatively, a nurse search provides nurses of different genders.

Carla Ralph, Adobe Solutions Expert at Magenta SA.

Dominic Richardson, CEO of Dax Data, said: “With Firefly, Adobe has lowered the barrier to performing advanced image manipulations to look photorealistic.” Democratizing these types of manipulations at scale makes it easier for images to be used for the wrong purposes. It may be manipulated. The reason Adobe was relatively late to the party is because they wanted something specific to their market. The main reason you want to use Firefly is for commercial purposes, so anything you build using Firefly must be commercially safe and secure. [mustn’t] Do not violate copyright laws. Images in the Adobe Stock database are hand-picked and do not charge royalties or violate copyright laws. Firefly is trained on hundreds of millions of Adobe Stock images, openly licensed content, and public domain content with expired copyright. This is what makes Firefly unique.

Carla Ralph, Adobe Solutions Expert at Magenta SA, demonstrated how Adobe streamlines key creative processes.

She said: “Everything a designer creates ends up in a PDF, and customers need to be able to accept them.” There are a variety of signature options, but the request for signature options within the Acrobat environment has been updated. Instead of a job bag or sign-off sheet, you can create a sign-off sheet with interactive form fields to include in your PDF. You can set multiple people as signers and approvers in a specific order, generate emails, and save sign-off agreement templates. She can also set reminders to be sent to clients to approve documents, and view a list of contracts and their progress in her Acrobat.

Ralph added: The new AI assistant, currently in beta, is perfect for long documents. This allows you to get an overview of the document, ask questions about it, and see the most important points in the document.

Ralph noted that purchasing Adobe solutions through a local reseller, such as Dax Data, provides organizations with additional value, support, and training for Adobe's value proposition.

