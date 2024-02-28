Israeli researchers lead innovation in cultured meat





If all goes to plan, Israeli restaurants will be serving steaks grown in factories by Israeli cellular agriculture company Aleph Farms in the coming months. The company has received approval from the Ministry of Health to sell its products, making it only the third company in the world to receive such approval and the first in the world to be approved to sell lab-grown steaks. It's the first time.

Aleph was born in the laboratory of Professor Shulamit Levenberg, head of the Stem Cell and Tissue Engineering Laboratory in the Technion's Department of Biomedical Engineering. Surprisingly, this isn't the only thing going on in her lab, and it's probably not even the most ambitious.

Professor Shulamit Levenberg.

About 160 companies around the world are in the race to produce cultured meat, including five Israeli companies. Aleph is one of three companies to receive regulatory approval (two U.S. companies will sell lab-grown chicken) and is considered one of the most promising companies in the field. “We were very excited to receive approval from the Ministry of Health. This is an important milestone,” said Levenberg, co-founder and chief scientific advisor at Aleph. “A few years ago, we flipped that idea on its head and said, 'Let's see if we can do that,' and now to be able to actually let people enjoy it. It is heartwarming and a source of particular pride” this year. “

Aleph's products are based on innovative technology developed by Levenberg and her team at the Technion. Cells derived from fertilized cow eggs are grown in a bioreactor on a base of soybeans and wheat, transformed into muscle tissue, and solidified into thin beef steaks. “We have worked extensively in the lab to mimic muscle tissue, so we can transplant it into humans to aid in medical procedures. We've developed a technique that can generate tissue, and for years we've wondered if it could be done. “It might make sense in the food industry,'' says my PhD student Tom. This came up again when Ben Arieh asked to do a PhD on developing lab-grown meat, and we decided to go for it.”

Aleph has certainly cleared the first major hurdle, but lab-grown meat still has a long way to go before it becomes a success. Companies in this sector can only produce small amounts of meat at very high costs, but Levenberg believes in the industry's ability to grow. “Every industry takes time to develop. The challenges are great, but progress is being made and costs are decreasing,” she says. “It won't happen overnight, and the product won't suddenly appear in supermarkets. But the public understands its value and importance, and technology is advancing to make this happen. need to do it.”

When Levenberg says “we need to do this,” she is referring to the profound changes in the world due to population growth and reliance on inefficient agriculture. The meat industry is the biggest polluter of water and one of the most significant sources of greenhouse gas emissions, while the proportion of people suffering from malnutrition is rising. Even though the lab-grown meat industry won't immediately replace industrial livestock production, if it reaches significant scale it could help cut down on polluting industries and strengthen countries' food security. . “More than 85% of our meat is imported into the country. We don't want to rely on ships that may not arrive,” Levenberg said. “Today we understand how important this is, how important it is to strengthen food security.”

Meanwhile, she's already working on developing the technology infrastructure for the next generation of products: technology to print thick, marbled meat slices. “This is a scientific and technological challenge,” she says. “The steak cuts we're launching this year are similar to minute steaks, but in the future we'll be able to produce them according to customer requests. Rib roast, which is a steak made up of fat and muscle,”

The government budget will significantly reduce funding for key scientific departments in government departments. Will this affect innovation in this field in Israel?

“These technologies require investment in research and development in academia. Companies are founded on ideas born in academia, and without funding, researchers have nowhere to develop their innovative thinking. And we can't do that either.''

Mr. Levenberg is known for his pioneering research in stem cells and tissue engineering. She is considered an innovative scientist in biomedical engineering and has received many awards, including the Krill Award, Bruno Award, and Rappaport Award. She is included in Scientific Americans' list of the world's top 50 scientists and was recently elected a Fellow of the National Academy of Inventors. She has spent many years training the next generation of scientists in her Technion lab and paving the way for other women in science.

These days, she continues to develop tissue in the lab to replace natural tissue in people who need a transplant. “We want to create tissue from the patient's own cells to create tissue that fits the patient perfectly, because synthetic substitutes don't work well. We have blood vessels, We are working on tissues that can be connected via blood vessels. We are still continuing our research. “Although transplantation in laboratory animals is possible, we are currently working on tissues that can be connected via blood vessels. We've developed enough technology to be able to implant it. We're very close and it will happen within a few years.”

At the same time, she founded NanoSynex. NanoSynex is developing a chip that can perform antibiotic compatibility testing on patients within hours, rather than the long days currently required. She also founded Noraxon, where she develops exosomes, small foam-like particles that carry proteins. Genetic information from stem cells to heal injured spinal cord).

In addition, Levenberg, in collaboration with Sheba Medical Center, recently succeeded in engineering the ear. Up to 0.2% of children are born with small, distorted, and underdeveloped ears. Currently, reconstruction is performed by harvesting cartilage tissue from the patient's chest, which is a painful and complex procedure. Levenberg and her partners developed a biodegradable auricular scaffold on which a customized implantable ear grows, allowing for the formation of an aesthetic and stable ear.

“I'm lucky to be doing what I love,” she says. “It's a combination of research, new thinking and new directions in areas that are important for humanity and the quality of life. I also see a significant challenge.” I guide you to become a researcher. Everyone finds their own place where they can make the world a better place. This is my place.”

