EIC Accelerator raises 285 million for deep tech startups in most competitive funding round





Following the final deadline of the 2023 EIC Accelerator in November, 42 new companies have been selected to receive European Innovation Council (EIC) funding, which combines grants and equity.

These companies were selected through a highly competitive process in which 242 companies were interviewed by a panel of experienced investors and entrepreneurs from a total of 1,083 complete proposals submitted. Ta.

The 42 selected companies will receive up to $285 million in combined funding. The majority of selected companies (62%) will receive a blended finance option that combines grants and equity investment. The equity investment will be made through the EIC Fund, an investment fund dedicated to EIC Accelerator companies, which will attract other investors and increase the overall investment amount by an average of more than three times his EIC investment. The selected companies are geographically spread across 15 countries, three of which are expanding.

Here are some examples of innovative companies receiving support.

Alias ​​Robotics (Spain) Next-generation robot-specific AI-powered security platform IQM Finland (Finland) – Industrial-grade quantum computer with error correction and mitigation Powerful medical for more accurate heart attack diagnosis (Slovakia ) Application Smart Farm Robotix (Bulgaria) ) – Fully autonomous, solar-powered, lightweight weeding robot using AI for plant recognition, high-precision contact and non-contact weeding methods suitable for hard soils, hilly areas and dry climates.

In most cases, companies will receive their grants within the next two to three months, but depending on the urgency of the company's needs, the first investment decision will be made within two months. In addition, 193 applications that met all criteria during the remote evaluation stage and were positively evaluated by the EIC judges, but for which insufficient funds were available, were awarded the Seal of Excellence and were: Find alternative funding sources. Recovery and Resilience Fund and European Regional Development Fund.

The November deadline saw an increase in companies participating from the Fast Track and Plug-in schemes, similar to the previous June deadline. This allows funding bodies administering Horizon Europe and other parts of the Horizon 2020 program (Fast Track), as well as funding bodies administering recognized country/territory programs (Plugins), to You will now be able to submit projects directly from your portfolio to the full application stage of the EIC Accelerator. .

Background information

The EIC Accelerator will provide grants of up to 2.5 million yen to startups and small and medium-sized enterprises, combined with equity investments through the EIC fund of between 5 million and more than 15 million yen. In addition to financial support, all projects benefit from a range of business acceleration services that provide access to top-notch expertise, companies, investors and ecosystem stakeholders.

Companies can submit ideas to the EIC Accelerator at any time and they will be evaluated within four to six weeks. Since the EIC was launched in 2021, more than 10,000 startups have submitted ideas. For ideas that meet the EIC criteria of excellence, impact and level of risk, companies are asked to prepare a complete application for submission on one of the regular deadlines. The next deadline for full proposals for the EIC Accelerator is scheduled for March 13, 2024, as announced in the EIC 2024 work program.

