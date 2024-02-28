Hong Kong authorities tout city's AI qualifications and role of mainland connector to persuade executives at technology event





Hong Kong authorities have touted the city's continued strength as a bridge to China and its ability to adapt to the age of artificial intelligence (AI) to rooms full of technology executives and entrepreneurs.

At The Economist Impacts' 1st Technology for Change Asia Conference held in Hong Kong on Tuesday, Innovation and Technology Industry Minister Sun Dong said AI and data science are important to Hong Kong as one of China's key strategic industries. emphasized the importance of

However, Sun also noted that challenges still exist in areas such as information security and privacy, a theme that ran throughout the conference as attendees grappled with not just the opportunities but also the risks of recent AI developments. Ta.

As we enter a new era of technological revolution and industrial transformation driven by artificial intelligence, Hong Kong strives to become an international innovation and technology hub, Son said, adding that under the new digital policy, 100 digital initiatives will be launched. He pointed to recent policies such as plans to launch a Office.Hong Kong has sought to establish itself as Asia's data hub linking mainland China with the rest of the world, but the Chinese government's tightening of regulations on data leaving mainland China has led to the SAR's goals in this area. is becoming more complex.

Jimmy Wales, co-founder of Wikipedia, was the keynote speaker and spoke about the impact of AI. Speaking on the sidelines of the event, he said so-called cyber sovereignty policies have so far not had a major impact on AI development.

If you had a large-scale language model AI for Chinese, trained only on approved sources and global sources, if you run deep queries, you're sure to find certain differences, says Wales. he said. In fact, in some ways, this could be one of the ways he breaks boundaries. Because I think AI companies are going to be training on every piece of data that they can somehow get their hands on.

Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales speaks about the impact of generative AI at the Economist Impact event 'Technology for Change Asia' on February 27, 2024. Photo: SCMP/Matt Haldan Regarding his AI development in Hong Kong, Mr Son highlighted the government's support through training and training. In addition to research, this includes a new AI supercomputing center scheduled to launch this year at Cyberport. He said this infrastructure supports strong local demand for high-performance computing capacity in the AI ​​industry. InvestHK's Head of Innovation and Technology, Andy Wong, participated in a panel dedicated to the Greater Bay Area (GBA), a plan for collaboration with Hong Kong. Cong, Macau, and his nine cities on the mainland. He highlighted commitment to talent development and investment across the region.

We've got everything, Wong said.We get the innovation, we get the market, we get the manufacturing [and it] It is not normal to find such places all over the world.

Andy Wong, Head of Innovation and Technology at InvestHK, will speak at the Economist Impact event on 27 February 2024. Photo: SCMP/Matt Haldane

Arshad Chowdhury, managing partner of the panel's Betatron Venture Group, said excluding Hong Kong is not a good idea despite recent policy changes on the mainland and the exit of many tech companies from Hong Kong in recent years. He said it was difficult.

Chaudhry said he expects fintech and blockchain development efforts to bear fruit in the coming years and support the technology ecosystem.

The two-day event will be attended by many executives and key decision makers from industries such as AI and Web3, another area where Hong Kong is becoming an international hub. The conference was held in Singapore in 2023 and will be held in Hong Kong for another two years.

In his keynote interview, Wales noted that a continuing challenge that generative AI must address is its tendency to produce compelling but misinformation.

Welsh said Wikipedia was able to foster trust by being transparent about the origins of its information, and now AI needs to do the same. Wales also said that while AI has the potential to equalize access to certain types of information, fragmentation remains a concern.

What I'm more worried about is not the world of AI, but the growing isolation of the internet and people trying to create barriers to communication between different people around the world, he said after his talk. told the Post.

