Google Gemini backlash exposes employee comments about Trump, anti-racism and white privilege





Kara Frederick, director of the Heritage Foundation's Center for Technology Policy, talks about Google's plans to relaunch its AI image generation tools at Varney & Co.

Videos and comments by Google employees have resurfaced amid backlash against the company's artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot Gemini.

The Alphabet-owned company announced last week that its Gemini image generator was creating inaccurate historical images that sometimes replaced white people with photos of Black people, Native Americans, and Asians after users reported on social media I apologized.

In response, Google announced that it would temporarily suspend the image generation feature and re-release an improved version once the issue was resolved.

Amid the controversy, a social media post from Jack Krawczyk, senior director of product management at Gemini Experiences, went viral.

Red-faced Google apologizes after AI bot gave 'terrible' answers about pedophilia and Stalin

The company's artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, Gemini, is under scrutiny as videos and tweets of Google employees making political comments have resurfaced, leading to a growing backlash against the company's artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, Gemini. (Smith Collection/Gado/Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images/Twitter/Screenshot/Getty Images)

“White privilege is so real,” Krawczyk wrote in a screenshot of an April 13, 2018, tweet. Terrible on every level. ”

On January 20, 2021, Mr. Krawczyk said that President Biden's inaugural address “acknowledges systemic racism” and “American ideals are the dreams of the world, but we must work hard to reap the benefits.” He is said to have written that it was “one of the best speeches in history,'' in that he reiterated that he was. that. “

“I've been crying on and off for the past 24 hours since I voted. Closing the line between Biden and Harris felt cathartic,” Krawczyk wrote in another unearthed tweet.

But Fox News Digital uncovered a trove of other comments by Google employees that appear to show political bias.

Clement Farabet, vice president of research at Google DeepMind (the lab that created Gemini with Google Research), made comments in 2020 praising then-President-elect Joe Biden and disparaging then-President Trump and his supporters. I mentioned some things.

He said on November 7, 2020, “What a great day for America and for the world. A great day for women, for minorities, for our children, and indeed for anyone who is unselfish.” he tweeted.

The same day, he called Republicans “pathetic.”

Google parent Alphabet believes AI investments offer long-term opportunities

Split image of Jack Krawczyk and Google Gemini. (FOX News Digital/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Farabet also made several comments online in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

In one tweet, he mocked Trump, saying he was “very impressed” that the recently defeated president could read from a teleprompter.

After Senate Republicans condemned President Trump's actions on January 6, Farabet tweeted, “Oh, you? You've been supporting this all along.”

Jen Gennai, who currently works as an AI ethics and compliance advisor at Google, gave a keynote speech in 2021 after founding the company's global responsible AI operations and governance team. She was tasked with ensuring that Google met its AI principles, the company's “ethical charter” for developing and deploying “advanced technologies that are fair, inclusive, and ethical.”

In his speech, Gennai revealed his personal “failure of inclusion.”

“I treated everyone on my team the same and expected it to produce equally good results for everyone. That wasn't true,” she said.

She received feedback from several members of her team that they felt unwelcome because there was no one “like them” within the broader organization or management team. She also claimed it was a “myth” that it was fair to treat “marginalized and excluded” groups like any other group.

Google Gemini imposes restrictions on political “election-related questions” out of “an abundance of caution”

This photo illustration taken in Brussels, Belgium on February 8, 2024 shows the Google AI logo on a smartphone with Gemini in the background. (Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

“When you try to be a good ally, when you try to be an anti-racist, you make mistakes,” Gennai later said.

However, Gennai also acknowledged that even the word “ally'' was problematic and could be interpreted as “other.''

“I always state both the groups I'm a member of and support, and the groups I'm more of a mentor and sponsor of, so that it doesn't seem like I'm something else,” she says. said.

Melonie Parker, Google's chief diversity officer, told the BBC on February 15 that the company is committed to improving racial equality, including increasing the number of underrepresented groups by 30% in leadership positions by 2023. He said that he remains firmly committed to the

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

The company will also spend $100 million on Black-owned businesses and provide employees with access to anti-racist education, HBCUs and training programs.

Fox News Digital asked Google how companies can ensure their AI systems are free of political bias if they implement policies and hire employees with their own biases.

Fox News Digital also reached out to Krawczyk, Farabet and Gennai for comment.

FOX News' Jeffrey Clark contributed to this report.

