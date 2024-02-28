$1.3 million awarded to Israeli startup tackling climate crisis





The Climate Solutions Prize (CSP), a climate innovation initiative, announced it has awarded $1.3 million to an Israeli climate technology startup to help address the global climate crisis. The track was led by Startup Nation Central and the Climate Solutions Award Organization.

Capital Natures' $1 million flagship investment in TRL 4+ companies with innovative solutions to address the climate crisis awarded to Filo Systems for data compression engine offering optimized storage and network savings has enabled significant reductions in energy consumption and cooling costs for data centers around the world. world.

1 View gallery

A total of 1.3 million was won.

(Photo: Eliran Avital)

The Temasek Foundation's Disruptive Decarbonization Award for Innovative Decarbonization, which can be transported at ambient and non-pressurized conditions, simplifies the storage, transport and use of hydrogen in off-grid applications and long-term storage. Awarded to Electric Company for powdered hydrogen carrier.

The E.ONs Energy Solutions for Industry & Buildings challenge was won by TIGI, which provides renewable heat generation and storage solutions for commercial and industrial applications.

The Italgas Decarbonizing Energy Distribution Infrastructure Challenge was claimed by Nemo Nanomaterials to provide industrially scalable nanotechnology solutions that improve performance and properties of industrial materials and products.

Takeda's commitment to plastic waste in the Plasma Industry Challenge encouraged and won a unique machine that simultaneously shreds and sterilizes medical waste using scientifically developed and proven chemical sterilization technology .

Continental's Sustainable Materials Challenge for Automotive Applications is won by Biotik, and ESIL's Early Stage Funding Challenge to extend deep tech solutions to climate-related challenges leads to innovative EV charging-as-a-service (CaaS) Acquired by the company BaTTeRi. Zero infrastructure method using our unique charging robot Thomas.

Additionally, Amazon Web Services has selected startup Electriq to exhibit at the COP28 Clean Energy Showcase as a lead sponsor of CSP.

The Climate Solutions Prize, which aims to recognize Israeli ingenuity in tackling one of the greatest challenges of our time, is the largest award in Israeli history, said Jeff Hart, Executive Chairman of the Climate Solutions Prize. We aim to be a catalyst for climate technology innovation, both in groundbreaking research and in the startup ecosystem. It is vital that we mobilize and inspire our best efforts and best minds so that we can leave a better world for future generations to be proud of.

Startup Nation Central CEO Avi Hasson said Israel is a recognized leader in developing advanced solutions to global challenges and is central to combating climate change and delivering solutions to the greatest common challenges of our time. He added that he is in an extremely advantageous position to play this role. The initiative aims to recognize the best climate technology startups across Israel and provides access to investment, global multinational We offer partnership opportunities with companies and exposure to those seeking global solutions at COP28.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.calcalistech.com/ctechnews/article/s15vo00nha The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos