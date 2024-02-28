Google CEO Sundar Pichai says Gemini AI's answers are 'biased' and 'unacceptable'





Kara Frederick, director of the Heritage Foundation's Center for Technology Policy, talks about Google's plans to relaunch its AI image generation tools at Varney & Co.

Google is working on fixes for its artificial intelligence (AI) tool Gemini, CEO Sundar Pichai told employees on Tuesday, calling the images produced by the model “biased” and “totally unacceptable.” Stated.

The Alphabet Inc. company last week removed Gemini's images after users on social media reported that Gemini was creating inaccurate historical images that sometimes replaced white people with images of Black, Native American, and Asian people. The generation function was temporarily stopped.

In a memo to employees, Pichai said the tool's responses were offensive to users and showed bias.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GOOG ALPHABET INC. 140.10 +1.35 +0.97%

“Our teams are working around the clock to address these issues. We're already seeing significant improvements across a wide range of prompts…and we're reviewing what happened and making significant improvements. We will make sure to fix it on a scale,” he said. .

Google admits GEMINI AI was 'wrong' after widely panned image generator: it wasn't 'what we intended'

The Google logo and the words AI artificial intelligence are seen in this illustration taken on May 4, 2023. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

The company currently plans to reboot Gemini AI in the coming weeks. News website Semafor first reported the news, which was later confirmed by a Google spokesperson.

Google has apologized to Gemini several times after critics accused Gemini of creating AI-woke content.

Prabhakar Raghavan, Google's senior vice president of knowledge and information, said Friday in a blog post explaining what went wrong that the AI ​​tools “missed the mark.”

While explaining “what happened,” Raghavan said Gemini is made to avoid “violent or sexually explicit images or depictions of real people,” and that the various prompts are “sort of… He said there was a need to present images of “a variety of people” rather than images of “people of different ethnicities.”

Google apologizes after new Gemini AI refuses to display white people's achievements and photos

Google CEO Sundar Pichai attended the conference. (Reuters/Brandon Wade/Reuters Photo)

“But if you ask a Gemini for images of a specific type of person, such as 'a black teacher in a classroom' or 'a white veterinarian with a dog,' or from a particular cultural or historical background.” If you prompt people to enter images, you should absolutely get results like this: A response that reflects exactly what you are looking for,” Raghavan wrote. “So what went wrong? Simply put, two things. First, Gemini was adjusted to show a wide range of people, and clearly it wasn't supposed to show a range. And secondly, over time, the model became more cautious.''We refused to fully answer certain prompts more than we had intended, and mistakenly interpreted an offensive prompt as sensitive. ”

“These two things caused the model to overcorrect in some cases and be overly conservative in others, producing embarrassingly incorrect images,” he continued. . “This was not what we intended. We did not want Gemini to refuse to create images of certain groups. And we did not want Gemini to refuse to create images of certain groups. I didn’t want to create an image either.”

Google suspends Gemini Image Generator after AI refuses to display images of white people

One user on X shared how Gemini said it was “impossible” to generate images of white people, but complied when users requested photos of black families. (X screenshot/iamyesyouareno/Fox News)

Raghavan said Gemini's image generation capabilities will undergo “extensive testing” before coming back online.

Since announcing OpenAI's ChatGPT in November 2022, Google has been racing to develop AI software comparable to what the Microsoft-backed company has introduced.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

When Google released its generative AI chatbot Bard a year ago, the company shared inaccurate information about photos of planets outside Earth's solar system in a promotional video, causing its stock to drop 9%.

Bard was rebranded to Gemini earlier this month, and Google introduced three versions of the product at different subscription tiers. Gemini Ultra handles your biggest and most complex tasks. Gemini Pro is ideal for expansion across a wide range of tasks. Gemini Nano is the most efficient for tasks on the device.

Fox Business' Joseph Wulfsohn, Nikolas Lanum and Reuter contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxbusiness.com/fox-news-tech/google-working-clock-fix-unacceptable-gemini-ai-ceo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos