Sonus Microsystems unveils latest ultrasound technology





Sonus Microsystemshas has announced its latest ultrasound technology that provides remote diagnostic imaging without going to a doctor's office or hospital. The company has raised more than $3 million to date. LDV Capital led the latest funding in a $2.1 million pre-seed round with participation from prominent angel investors and early-stage funds.

The company is developing and commercializing ultrasonic technology that uses polymer MEMS sensors to transmit and receive ultrasonic waves. The company's transducers are powered by innovative PolyCMUT technology (short for Polymer-based Capacitive Micromachined Ultrasonic Transducer). This method of manufacturing ultrasonic transducer arrays involves creating thousands of vibrating microdrums on various types of substrates. PolyCMUT offers enhanced imaging capabilities and a new standard in diagnostics and materials testing.

said Dr. Hani Eskandari, CEO and President of Sonus Microsystems. With over 100 years of ultrasound expertise, we are uniquely positioned to deliver state-of-the-art, customizable ultrasound that enables remote monitoring and automated imaging for wearable ultrasound applications powered by AI diagnostics. We offer sonic transducers.

The company specializes in manufacturing ultrasound transducers for three different use cases. One is a small, disposable transducer that is ideal for applications that require high-quality imaging in limited space. A flexible and cost-effective wearable transducer that enables a variety of medical monitoring and screening applications. Large matrix array transducers provide operator-independent ultrasound imaging for remote monitoring and screening across a variety of use cases. Sonuss' new Matrix technology automates ultrasound scans and measurements, paving the way for an accessible AI-powered patch that enables affordable patient monitoring and screening.

Dr. Carlos D. Gerardo, co-founder and director of research and development, said: “Our transducers have demonstrated superior performance in medical diagnostic applications that require a high degree of design flexibility. We are helping NPIs improve their efficiency.''Using polymers, PolyCMUTs can be manufactured with fewer manufacturing steps and minimal equipment, resulting in significant cost savings, rapid iteration cycles, and unique capabilities. will be realized.

Sonus Microsystems recently secured several partnerships to develop the tools needed to make remote diagnostic imaging and monitoring a reality.

The team, led by Hany Eskandari, Carlos D. Gerardo, Robert Loring and Edmond Cretu, has four PhDs with experience in ultrasound, nanotechnology and semiconductors, and is a pre-seed company led by LDV Capital. It raised $2.1 million in a round. Other investors also participated in the round, including several prominent angel investors, early-stage funds, and experts in the ultrasound and AI fields. The new funding will be used to strengthen processes related to research and development and production, identify new application areas and partnerships, and build a strong engineering team, including manufacturing, electronics and software engineering.

said Evan Nisselson, general partner at LDV Capital. Sonus Microsystems' advanced imaging and sensing platform is poised to redefine the ultrasound landscape and unlock new remote monitoring applications in healthcare. We are focused on investing in people who build cutting-edge, proactive healthcare solutions to improve human health. Stay alive and provide great value.

