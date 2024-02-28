Google CEO says Gemini AI's unacceptable response hurts users and shows bias





Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Tuesday announced that Gemini AI, which produces misleading and historically inaccurate images, will be using Google's Gemini AI, which produces misleading and historically inaccurate images, a week after the company suspended its ability to generate images of people. Citing the controversy surrounding the service, it said in an internal memo that the issue was completely unacceptable.

In an internal memo first reported by Semafor, Pichai wrote that he recognized that some of Gemini's responses were offensive to users and showed bias, adding: .

Pichai said his team has been working around the clock to address these issues and the company has seen significant improvements, but he did not elaborate.

The CEOs' memo includes structural changes, updated product guidelines, technical recommendations, better assessments, and red teaming (a process that simulates harmful behavior to discover vulnerabilities) to address issues. promised a clear course of action.

Pichet's memo also indicated that the company will advance its AI roadmap and build on product and technology announcements made in the past few weeks.

important quotes

Addressing concerns of bias in the Geminis AI model, Pichai wrote: We have always strived to provide our users with helpful, accurate, and unbiased information about our products. That's why people trust them. This must be our approach for all products, including our emerging AI products.

big number

3.58%. That's how much Google's stock has fallen since the end of last week as the company scrambled to deal with the fallout. Monday's stock decline shaved $90 billion off the company's market capitalization, but the stock rebounded slightly in the following days, finishing at $140.10 per share.

Main background

Earlier this month, Google widely launched Gemini, a replacement for its previous AI-powered chatbot Bard. Built on the company's latest AI models, Gemini is touted as a competitor to Microsoft and OpenAI products such as CoPilot, ChatGPT, and DALL-E, as well as other generative AI tools such as Midjourney and Stable AI Stable Diffusion. it was done. Controversy surrounding the Geminis image generation tool emerged last week after users discovered it could generate historically inaccurate images of black Vikings, racially diverse Nazi soldiers, a female pope, and more. did. Billionaire Elon Musk, who is building xAI as a competitor to Gemini, attacked Google's service, calling it woke and racist. Other news outlets, such as The Verge, have pointed out Gemini's inaccuracies, saying that even though the first black woman was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1992, prompts for U.S. senators in the 1800s were based on images of black women. It was pointed out that it was generated. Google has stopped its image generation service. After controversy swirled, the company said it would make further adjustments to Gemini to provide more accurate historical context.

References

Explaining Google's Gemini controversy: Musk and others criticize AI models over alleged bias (Forbes)

Google's Gemini headache spurs $90 billion sale (Forbes)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/siladityaray/2024/02/28/google-ceo-says-gemini-ais-unacceptable-responses-offended-users-and-showed-bias/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

