



MINSK – Belarus competes in the global market with a strong innovative development program, highlighted by Tatyana Stolyarova, Deputy Chair of the State Science and Technology Committee, in the latest episode of BelTA's “The Nation Speaks” project. It is being strengthened. This ambitious initiative aims to bring Belarusian products to the forefront of international competition through cutting-edge technological advances.

Strategic implementation of innovation

The program includes approximately 90 events and is focused on raising Belarus to the highest stage of technological progress, namely the 5th and 6th innovation modes. This strategic focus is not just to maintain the pace, but to set the pace on the world stage and ensure that Belarusian products stand out competitively at home and abroad. This initiative is supported by a rigorous selection process that begins with evaluation by independent experts and progresses to scrutiny by a state panel of experts. This meticulous approach ensures that only the most economically viable projects receive the green light.

Core expertise

Belarus has established a strong infrastructure to support this innovative leap forward, establishing 12 state expert councils across different scientific and technological fields. These councils have over 480 experts, ensuring a wide range of expertise. The professional register is equally impressive, consisting of 3,636 members, a significant number of whom are PhD or scientific degree candidates. This deep knowledge and expertise is critical to identifying and nurturing projects that can make a significant contribution to a country's economic development through scientific and technological innovation.

Future prospects and global aspirations

The commitment to innovation emphasizes Belarus' strategic goal of not only participating in the global economy, but also taking the lead in key technological fields. By focusing on the highest levels of technological advancement and utilizing a comprehensive selection and evaluation process, Belarus is positioning itself as a center of innovation and competitiveness. This advanced approach aims not only to improve Belarus' economic position on the world stage, but also to create a sustainable growth model driven by science and technology.

