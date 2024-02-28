Pushing Buttons: Even PlayStation is having layoffs, and there's something seriously wrong with gaming





I wrote last week about the decades-long console war between Xbox and PlayStation, and how Microsoft's lax stance on releasing games everywhere people play, even on rival consoles, could be the end of the war. I wrote about what might be the beginning. Now comes the news that Sony will be laying off 900 people at its studios around the world. Why would the maker of the highly successful PlayStation 5, which outscored its main rivals 3 to 1, take such drastic action? The end of the console wars will come by necessity, not by choice. Maybe. How the gaming industry worked in the past is completely different from how it works now.

The news that PlayStation would be laying off 8% of its workforce was announced in a company-wide email from Jim Ryan. Outgoing boss Jim Ryan, who was photographed less than a week ago celebrating his career at Sony with a crowd of people at a London studio, will be retrenched as the company cuts Firesprite jobs. It will close permanently and a number of functions will be cut across the UK company. Guerilla Games (maker of the Horizon series), Naughty Dog (The Last of Us), and Insomniac (Marvels Spider-Man) are also receiving cuts. As of this writing, Sony employees at US studios were still waiting to see how they would be affected. Please be kind to yourself and each other, the email concludes with a surprising irony.

Head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst provided some background on this decision in a PlayStation blog post. Our industry has continually experienced fundamental changes that impact the way we all create and play games. In order to deliver the immersive, narrative-driven stories that are PlayStation Studios' hallmarks, to the high-quality bar we aspire to, we need to re-evaluate how we operate. Providing and maintaining a social online experience requires a different approach and different resources. To meet these challenges, PlayStation Studios needed to grow. But growth itself is not an ambition. We looked at our studio and portfolio, evaluated projects in various stages of development, and determined that some of those projects could not move forward.

Reading between the lines here reveals a familiar story of overinvestment during the 2020-2021 boom, during which the video game industry was supercharged by the pandemic and cheap cash, flooding it with cash. . Many studios and publishers have found themselves overextended and vulnerable when investment dries up. Despite being a very profitable industry, in 2023 and 2024, there will be significant layoffs and cost cuts in almost every corner of the gaming industry, leaving studios without closing again. The weeks hardly passed. Shortly before Sony announced the layoffs, Danish studio Die Gute Fabrik (Mutazione, Saltsea Chronicles) announced it was ceasing operations.

However, Die Gute Fabrik is a small indie studio and was unable to find investment. Sony is the market leader in home game consoles. It seems absurd that even market leaders can't afford to fund large-scale game development in this day and age. We know that budgets for so-called AAA games are ballooning out of control, and executives around the world want studios to continue extracting money from players for years to offset costs. We've been claiming we're working on an ill-fated live service game that ended tragically. However, the PlayStation 5 recently sold 50 million units. Marvel Spider-Man 2 was a huge hit last year (10 million sales), but that still didn't protect Insomniac's makers from layoffs. Because of this, I'm very concerned about the sustainability of the console business. No matter how successful we are, it seems like we can't protect the people who actually make the games we enjoy.

It also highlights a depressing fact about the modern gaming industry. It's really go big or go home. If a blockbuster game cost him $200 million to make, anything less than a huge success is a failure on the balance sheet. Even if he has two big hit games, if he fails the third one, he's done. It used to be that PlayStation's big games funded smaller games. God of Wars appeared alongside Puppeteers and Shadow of the Colossus, and mid-sized games like LittleBigPlanet were sometimes big hits. But there doesn't seem to be room for medium-sized games anymore.

Die Gute Fabrik, the indie studio behind Saltsea Chronicles, has halted production.Photographer: Good Factory

Tekken director Katsuhiro Harada, who has been involved with the venerable fighting game series for 30 years, recently posted a reminiscence about the 19th anniversary of the PS2 version of Tekken 5. At the time, I was developing software saying, “Anything I can think of, I'll put it on a disk.'' He writes that he didn't have a plan from the beginning and developed the software as he came up with it along the way. Porting and development happened at a much faster pace, with much lower labor costs than today. It's completely different now. Everything has become huge, costs have skyrocketed, and it has become very time-consuming.There are an increasing number of game industry people and managers who are not creators or even have experience in development, but they have done many things with just an idea. That's why we have the foundation we have today, but I don't think people who have never experienced manufacturing would understand that.

As a player, and as someone who has been professionally involved in the industry for decades and seen up close how business decisions like this affect developers, I find myself nostalgic for this era of game development. I can't help but feel it. Andrew Fray, lead programmer at British studio Roll7, developer of OlliOlli World and Rollerdrome, shared on social media earlier this month what he called the PS2 manifesto, meaning he has 7 to 13 hours of content. . He combines some old ideas in a new way, or he comes up with one big new idea. There are no complicated character upgrade trees. Online availability is limited and there is little post-launch support. For about two years, he had 30 game developers. Thanks for the money, next. This attitude gave us 20 years ago so many weird classic games that it's hard to imagine existing today, from Ico to Gitaroo Man. None of them were million sellers, but importantly, they didn't need to be.

This is a far cry from how most modern games are developed, but does it really have to be this way, is it literally impossible to make a sustainable game without constant layoffs, or is it just a late game? I can't help but wonder if the hungry engine of capitalism is broken. The growth-at-all-costs model that has long influenced the tech industry has irrevocably crept into video games. Warner Bros. studios like Rocksteady can't make games like Batman: Arkham Asylum anymore. Instead, management will mandate that he must make the game live-service multiplayer. The studio then created a game called Suicide Squad. I didn't really want to make up all the explanations, and the audience reaction wasn't good either.

Hulst said in a statement: Our philosophy has always been to enable creative experimentation, and PlayStation Studios continues to evolve our beloved franchises and provide fans with the highest quality. will continue to be a creator-driven organization driven by bringing new gameplay experiences. PlayStation is a market leader with decades of experience, demonstrating the fact that they value their history and always praising the creators of their beloved consoles. You would want better than this for people.

I don't know what to play. Photo: LocalThunk/Playstack

It's stressful to talk about big games, so this week I'm recommending two different card games. A digital card game, but still. The first is Balatro, a roguelike poker game that completely took over my weekend. It's a type of poker, but trippy and weird, where you're the only one playing, you're supposed to cheat outrageously, and you don't risk losing money.

The other is Regency Solitaire 2. This is a more subdued sequel to a game I really enjoyed a few years ago. Slowly click through packs of cards in Austen-era England, enjoying some light high society drama along the way. Try one of them and leave it for a few hours. Or, as one Guardian commenter kindly suggested in my article on Balatolo, build bridges. A suitable test game. And you don't need any silly multipliers or bonus cards.

Availability: PC Estimated play time: 30 minutes to an entire weekend

Skip past newsletter promotions

Sign up to press the button

Keza MacDonald takes a weekly look back at the world of gaming

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may include information about charities, online advertising, and content sponsored by external parties. Please see our Privacy Policy for more information. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and are subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

After newsletter promotion

What to Read Lady Gaga at the 2022 BAFTAs.Photo: Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images

mobilegamer.biz's Neil Long talks to developers who are sounding the alarm about Apple Arcade, a great iPad/iPhone game subscription service that frees users from free-to-play app store junk. . Developers say they're seeing fewer payments, fewer games being commissioned, and less interest in the variety of games that has made the service great in the past.

A new Pokemon game “Legends ZA” has been announced. The trailer is set within a Tron-like cyberspace, but also includes Paris. We also introduced the Pokémon trading card game Pocket, which brings the popular card game to smartphones with an appealing aesthetic.

It's been a while since I saw an interview with Hidetaka Miyazaki, the mastermind behind Dark Souls and currently the president of From Software. IGN spoke to him about Elden Rings' upcoming expansion and his stepping back from directing FromSoft's upcoming Souls game.

Lady Gaga is coming to Fortnite. Once again, Lady Gaga is coming to Fortnite. Five years after her infamous “bi-weekly tweet,” she's now headlining Season 2 of The Game's Festival Mode.

What to click Question block

We've got a lot going on today, so we'll skip the question block, but as always, please send your questions to [email protected]. I will answer. If we cannot answer, we will contact someone who can.

Once we have enough information, we'll be creating a fancy Q&A version of Push the Button in the coming weeks. If you're curious about the question, now is the time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/games/2024/feb/28/pushing-buttons-playstation-job-losses The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos