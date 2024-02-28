Apple should steal features from Xiaomi 14 Ultra for its next iPhone





Chinese company Xiaomi has a lot going on at its Mobile World Congress booth in Barcelona. There's the Xiaomi SU7 electric car, smartwatches galore, and even a pack of robot dogs doing backflips in sync. But what really caught my eye is the new Xiaomi 14 Ultra phone. (OK, the robot dog was a close second and he came in second place.)

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra has been launched in China ahead of MWC, with a feature list that reads like a short fantasy novel written by a phone enthusiast, especially for creative types like photographers. It supports 80W wireless charging. The main camera has a large 1-inch image sensor (close to 0.6 inches diagonally). The main camera's wide-angle lens has a variable aperture, making it more versatile in a wider range of environments.

The more I learn about this device, the more I'm eager to see some of these features in the next iPhone, the rumored iPhone 16. Apple has probably already locked in the design and hardware features of the iPhone 16, but that's not really the case. So you can't help but wonder how great it would be if some of the features of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra were included. not.

iPhone 16 Ultra with two telephoto cameras

This is the camera bump of Xiaomi 14 Ultra.

Andrew Lankson/CNET

At first glance, we couldn't help but notice the huge circular camera bump on the back of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. It looks a bit like a bejeweled hockey puck cut in half. This Devil's Tower-like extension has his four cameras: a wide-angle camera, an ultra-wide-angle camera, and two telephoto cameras.

One telephoto camera has a full-frame equivalent length of 75 mm (3.2x) and the other 120 mm (5x). Xiaomi is not the first telco to double its zoom capabilities in this way; Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra has separate 3x and 5x telephoto lenses, and like the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, Samsung Even the top-of-the-line model has four rear cameras. In fact, in a camera comparison test, his 3x lens on the S24 Ultra outperformed his iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max has a single 5x telephoto camera, so it relies on digital zoom for 3x photos. Photos taken at that magnification aren't bad, but the photos taken from his 3x camera on the S24 Ultra look better.

I wish Apple would add a second short telephoto camera like what Xiaomi and Samsung have on their phones. Imagine the iPhone 16 Ultra, which combines the 3x telephoto camera of the iPhone 15 Pro and the 5x camera of the iPhone 15 Pro Max in one phone.

Forget MagSafe, I want 80 watt wireless charging

This is an exploded view of Xiaomi 14 Ultra.

xiaomi

Apple debuted MagSafe charging with the iPhone 12 series in 2020 with the goal of making wireless charging more efficient. However, in 2024, MagSafe wireless charging will have a maximum power of 15 watts. In fact, the Wireless Consortium has adopted a MagSafe charging version of the Qi2 standard for Android smartphones that also reaches 15 watts.

Compare it to Xiaomi 14 Pro which supports up to 80W wireless charging. That's more than three times faster than the iPhone 15's peak wired charging speed of 27 watts.

I enjoy magnetic accessories like Peak Design's mobile wallet and TwelveSouth's HiRise 3 Deluxe charging stand that seamlessly connect to my MagSafe-equipped iPhone (I love living in standby mode), but they also charge my iPhone's battery. I think it's better to do that. Instead, it's significantly faster.

Actually, regardless of that, I want both. Magnets for accessories and 80 watt wireless charging.

However, the potential downside is that 80 watts of charging may be more taxing on the battery in the long run than just 15 watts of wireless charging for your iPhone. Apple's upcoming release of iOS 17.4 includes battery health improvements for the iPhone 15. And while I want his 80 watt wireless charging, I don't want it at the cost of my phone's battery deteriorating even faster.

What I prefer instead is 50 watt wireless charging for my iPhone via MagSafe. It's still fast enough, and you can still use his familiar MagSafe accessories at home and in the office, from snap-on cases to convenient charging stands. Even better, Apple is adding custom battery controls in iOS 18, including pass-through charging (powering your phone without recharging the battery), maximum recharge limit, and slow-charging options for emergencies. I hope so. I'm not in a hurry.

Apple needs a photography kit for iPhone

Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun posted a photo of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra black photo kit on X.

Thunder Army/Xiaomi

Xiaomi has created an optional accessory for the 14 Ultra, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra Photo Kit. When attached to the 14 Ultra, it allows for more subtle camera control using physical buttons. The grip features a two-position shutter button, zoom lever, customizable video record button, and additional custom dials. It also functions as a 1,500mAh battery bank for external charging. Charge again, Xiaomi — Got it!

Why doesn't Apple make these for the iPhone? I know there are a lot of third party accessories made for the iPhone, but when Apple took as much pride in their accessories as they did in the actual product. Remember that? No, I'm not talking about the FineWoven iPhone case.

Remember the iPod Hi-Fi speaker dock? It cost $349 in 2007 and was a portable speaker with a 30-pin dock on top for your iPod (or, if you were lucky, the original iPhone). Was it the best speaker dock? no. Did you want it? yes. Despite the high price, it had a unique charm.

What if Apple created a photography kit for the iPhone? The camera accessories Apple created for the iPhone would be the ultimate addition to Shot on iPhone short films, event videos, and advertising campaigns.

Imagine what an attachable camera grip from Apple would look like. Of course, it's made of aluminum, and you can also use MagSafe for an even more secure fit. It could also include a USB-C connector for charging and for working with camera apps. It has an ultra-wideband chip so you can find locations with the Find My app.

And if Apple really wants to take the accessory to the next level of exclusivity, the grip will unlock a secret pro version of the camera app designed to work with manual buttons and levers on the grip. . Finally, you can now have manual focus control, shutter speed, ISO, and white balance adjustments without the need for a third-party app or subscription.

Of course, this is all just a phone critic's fantasy. And while I'd love to try out the Xiaomi 14 Ultra (and its photo kit) in person someday, I also hope Apple adopts some of its best features. Now, also, what if Apple made a robot dog?

Coolest mobile phones at MWC 2024 from Samsung, Honor, Motorola and more See all photos

