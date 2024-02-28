Google CEO Sundar Pichai apologizes for controversial AI chatbot handling





Google CEO Sundar Pichai also sent a strongly worded memo to employees regarding the recent controversy over the image generation of the company's AI chatbot Gemini. In an internal memo to employees first published on Semafor, Pichai called Gemini's handling of race issues unacceptable and vowed to make structural changes to fix the problem. Google suspended its Gemini image creation tool last week after it produced embarrassing and offensive results. Search results even inaccurately depicted the race of Google's own co-founders. After the controversy, Google publicly apologized for missing the mark and said it was working to make image generation possible again in the coming weeks. The company acknowledged that in some cases it was “overcompensating” for diversity. Pichai's memo to employees marks the first time the Google CEO has spoken on the issue. Here is Google CEO Sundar Pichai's letter published on Semafor: We would like to address recent issues with problematic text and image responses in the Gemini app (previous versions). bard). We know that some of the answers were upsetting and showed obvious bias, but it's completely unacceptable and our judgment was wrong. Our team has been working day and night to address these issues. We've already seen significant improvements in various prompts. While no AI is perfect, especially at this new stage in the industry's development, we know the hurdles are high for us and will keep trying no matter how long it takes. Then, take a hard look at what happened and try to fix it at scale. Our mission to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful is a sacred one. We have always strived to provide our users with helpful, accurate, and unbiased information about our products. That's why people trust them. This must be our approach for all of our products, including our emerging AI products. We need to drive a clear set of actions, including structural changes, updated product guidelines, improved launch processes, robust evaluation and red teaming, and technical recommendations. We will consider all of this and make any necessary changes. While we learn from what went wrong here, we also need to build on the product and technology announcements we've made around AI in the past few weeks. This includes several fundamental advances in our underlying model. For example, breaking through the 1 million long context window and the open model, both of which have been well received. We know what it takes to create great products used and loved by billions of people. And our infrastructure and research expertise give us a great springboard into the AI ​​wave. Focus on what matters most: building useful products that users can trust.

