CNEC Global Leap Program debuts in Barcelona, ​​highlighting 7 technological leaps to accelerate intelligence





BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Cloud Native Elite Club (CNEC) hosted a successful seminar entitled “Leap ahead with Cloud Native x AI” at MWC Barcelona 2024. We introduce edge trends in technology and innovation for 2024 and share valuable insights and practices for cloud-native and AI applications.

7 technological advances that will accelerate intelligence across industries

CNEC Global Leap Program debuts in Barcelona, ​​highlighting seven technological leaps to accelerate intelligence Plaque presented to CNEC European branch

Huawei Cloud CTO Bruno Zhang emphasized the important role of cloud-native technology and AI technology as a driving force for industry transformation in the intelligent era.

He listed seven major technological leaps toward intelligent upgrades across the industry.

Architecture: From CPU-centric primary/secondary architectures to heterogeneous peer-to-peer architectures. Computing: From general purpose computing to AI computing. Storage: From data lakes to AI-native storage. Fusion of data and AI: From “Data+AI” to “Data4AI/AI4Data”. Application development: from full/low/zero code to AI-assisted/self-programming. Media technology: from photography to computing, production to generation.Security: From cyber and information security to a zero trust approach

CNCF Ecosystem Director Taylor Dolezal emphasized that cloud-native technologies are the backbone of AI infrastructure and highlighted their potential to accelerate AI adoption across industries. “CNCF boasts a number of projects utilized by leading AI companies like OpenAI, providing the essential technical infrastructure for generative AI,” he said. “Furthermore, cloud-native projects like K8sGPT exemplify how the advanced natural language processing capabilities of generative AI and the power of his Kubernetes can be leveraged to drive innovation in the industry.”

“Cloud computing facilitates the innovation and development of AI models,” said Li Wei, deputy director of the Cloud Computing and Big Data Research Institute at the China Academy of Information and Communication Technology (CAICT). “Cloud computing provides flexible, scalable and efficient support for these models, reducing costs and increasing efficiency,” he explained. “It also provides a user-friendly platform for model development, deployment, and utilization.”

Mr. Li highlighted the emergence of large-scale model cloud services as a new paradigm in cloud computing environments. She emphasized the importance of establishing industry standards. “The standard framework for large-scale model cloud services consists of four layers: infrastructure, models, services, and applications. The aim is to standardize and operationalize it.”

Building a solid cloud foundation for data AI innovation and new data value

The seminar featured presentations by Huawei Cloud representatives and various industry leaders, showcasing innovative practices across diverse sectors. They shared their insights on leveraging cloud technology to accelerate data AI innovation.

Iaki Fuentes, COO of TravelgateX, discussed the company's commitment to successful cloud-native transformation with Huawei Cloud. By adopting containers and microservices, we efficiently process over 6 billion hotel searches every day, reduce cloud computing costs by 20%, improve performance by over 35%, and streamline operational complexity. We have achieved significant improvements.

Huawei Cloud SRE expert Li Guo introduced the deterministic operation solution, a comprehensive approach based on Huawei Cloud's internal practices. The solution emphasizes stability and reliability, efficient resources, robust security, and agile services. Huawei Cloud provides a wide range of services such as OES, BOS, AMS, IMS, etc., allowing enterprises to enhance their O&M capabilities, improve efficiency and quality, and accelerate digital transformation with O&M as the main driving force. .

Chong Chen, Chief Architect of Huawei Cloud GaussDB (for MySQL), said the service guarantees high reliability and availability across three availability zones (AZs), with zero recovery point objective (RPO) and zero data loss. Said it would be possible to do that. Additionally, you can easily scale up and down your entire database system, adding or removing read copies within minutes to adapt to changes in application load without capacity assessments or resource adjustments. Such an architecture is suitable for the database needs of the AI ​​era.

CNEC Global Leap Program: Empowering the industry with technology

Cloud native is becoming the new oil that powers the world's digital economy. More and more companies are building and growing their services on the cloud. Recognizing this trend, the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), CAICT, and Huawei Cloud jointly founded CNEC in 2020. CNEC is designed to address the challenges organizations face when migrating, consuming, and managing the cloud. Currently boasting over 200 core members, CNEC has built a comprehensive operational system to support his over 800 technical managers from various industries such as Internet, Finance, Logistics and Automotive. The community has also spread to Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

William Dong, president of Huawei Cloud Marketing, highlighted the company's commitment to cooperate with industry organizations such as CNCF and CAICT in the AI ​​era. Huawei Cloud aims to connect enterprises with the latest global technologies, best practices, and industry trends through technical communities like CNEC. This initiative will enable businesses around the world to harness the potential of cloud native and AI, ultimately delivering a leap forward in data and AI capabilities.

Looking ahead to 2024, CNEC will prioritize the strategic integration of cloud native and AI technologies in an effort to accelerate the global adoption and advancement of AI. During the event, CNEC announced its Global Leap Program themed “Leap with Cloud Native x AI”. This will facilitate extensive technical exchange, in-depth discussions, and pilot practice showcases.

In addition, Huawei Cloud held a plaque presentation ceremony to establish a CNEC European branch to provide better services to local organizations. This initiative represents Huawei Cloud's commitment to working with customers and partners to accelerate the adoption and advancement of innovative technologies such as cloud-native, AI, and database solutions in Europe. Ultimately, this joint effort aims to unlock growth potential across diverse industries through continued innovation.

