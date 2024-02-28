MTN and Huawei sign memorandum of understanding on joint innovation tech lab to accelerate digital transformation in Africa





[Barcelona, Spain, 28 February, 2024] MTN Group and Huawei have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a joint innovation technology institute, with the aim of deepening cooperation in technological innovation. The signing ceremony held at MWC Barcelona, ​​Spain was attended by senior representatives from MTN and Huawei.

MTN and Huawei hold joint innovation technology lab MOU signing ceremony

The strategic partnership will see the establishment of an Innovation Technology Lab at MTN Group's headquarters in South Africa. The lab will serve as a neutral platform for collaboration within Africa's digital ecosystem, accelerating the development, deployment and adoption of innovative digital solutions that will be driven across the continent.

Together, the companies will leverage this initiative to focus their research and development efforts on key areas such as 5G and beyond, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, cloud computing, and digital financial services. The partnership will reduce time to market for MTN's products and services while addressing the unique challenges facing Africa, including improving network coverage in rural areas, improving energy efficiency and affordability. It is intended to.

Additionally, MTN's operations team actively participates in the innovation process, ensuring that the solutions developed directly address real-world challenges and drive meaningful digital transformation and sustainable development in Africa.

Group Chief Technology and Information Officer Mazen Mroue said: “The Joint Innovation Technology Lab is not just a partnership between two companies, but an investment in the growth of Africa’s digital ecosystem. “I believe that this is essential for the future,” he said, expressing his enthusiasm for the partnership. Delivering solutions that truly meet the continent's needs, the lab will pave the way for a more inclusive, sustainable and prosperous future for Africa. ”

“Huawei will continue to innovate with MTN and develop the products and solutions needed to best serve Africa's unique market,” said Li Peng, Huawei's Senior Vice President and President of ICT Sales and Services. “We will ensure that we deliver. This will not only give MTN a competitive edge.” “Not only in terms of network quality, user experience and rapid deployment, but also helping MTN achieve its own business objectives. We believe it will strengthen both our economies and bring greater prosperity to Africa's continent. “

This partnership further demonstrates MTN and Huawei's shared commitment to shaping Africa's digital landscape and opening new avenues for innovation, digital inclusion, and economic growth.

MWC Barcelona 2024 will be held in Barcelona, ​​Spain from February 26th to February 29th. During the event, Huawei will be showcasing its latest products and solutions on stand 1 hour 50 minutes in Fira Gran Via Hall 1.

Toward the commercial launch of 5.5G in 2024, Huawei is collaborating with carriers and partners around the world to pursue exciting new innovations in networks, cloud, and intelligence. Together, we will advance his 5G business, foster a thriving industry ecosystem, and build a new era of intelligent digital transformation. For more information, please visit https://carrier.huawei.com/en/events/mwc2024.

