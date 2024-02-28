Honor's smart ring now available on Oura





Following Samsung's surprise announcement of the Galaxy Ring this year, Chinese company Honor has announced that it will be launching its own smart ring, called the Honor Ring, as early as this year.

“We have this kind of solution internally and we're working on that part right now, so in the future we can get the Honor Ring,” CEO George Zhao said at Mobile World Congress on Tuesday. told CNBC, which first reported the news.

That future that Zhao mentioned is coming soon. Honor later told CNET that its high-tech ring is expected to be released by the end of 2024. The upcoming entry of Chinese companies into the fast-growing smart ring market means consumers will have more choice in a wearables category dominated by a few major players. Celebrity purveyor Oura is currently the dominant player, with new entrant Evie, which focuses on women's health, vying for market share.

Samsung's Galaxy Ring, which was physically unveiled at MWC this week, is rumored to arrive as early as this year. Apple is also rumored to be experimenting with the idea of ​​a smart ring, according to Bloomberg.

Honor's ring follows in the footsteps of smart rings already on the market that could track the wearer's heart rate, sleep statistics, body temperature, movement, and fitness. The arrival of the smart ring marks a significant expansion of Honor's wearable offering, which currently consists of several smartwatches and fitness trackers.

At MWC, Samsung revealed that in addition to tracking menstrual cycles and fertility, the Galaxy Ring can also track sleep using four different metrics: heart rate, breathing rate, nighttime movement, and sleep latency. Samsung said the Galaxy Ring is part of a broader push for its app, Samsung Health, and the company plans to have AI analyze health data collected by the Ring or Samsung Galaxy Watch 6.

Honor Ring is likely to take a similar approach, with Zhao citing AI as an essential tool to provide more personalized health tracking.

“This hardware feature works in conjunction with AI-enabled apps. [and] “They study your habits and health data and give you professional suggestions, so they can help create a specialized training course tailored to you,” Chao told CNBC, adding that “AI I think it will transform this type of application.”

