ZTE's new foldable phone is cheaper than iPhone 15 and Galaxy S24





There is one big problem with foldable smartphones. That means the price is high. Chinese tech giant ZTE is the latest company to try to change that with its Nubia Flip 5G, a clamshell phone that costs just $600.

This makes it cheaper than competing premium foldable phones from Samsung and Motorola, as well as some standard smartphones. However, it is not available in the United States. According to ZTE, the new products announced at Mobile World Congress include the Nubia Flip 5G, as well as new gaming and music-oriented phones, which will be launched in Africa, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. It is said that there are plans to do so.

ZTE promotes the Nubia Flip 5G as a foldable phone “for young people.” This comes after Motorola similarly aimed its $700 2023 Razr at a younger generation looking to wean themselves from technology. The ZTE phone features a circular cover screen and a 6.9-inch internal display. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor. It's an older chip, but it's the same one found in Motorola's rival devices.

At $600, the Nubia Flip 5G is several hundred dollars cheaper than the $1,000 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. It's also $100 cheaper than Motorola's $700 2023 Razr, which made headlines last year for its relatively low cost. But perhaps even more interesting is that the Nubia Flip 5G is cheaper than standard non-folding smartphones. This includes Apple's iPhone 15 and Samsung's Galaxy S24 (both starting at $800), as well as Google's $700 Pixel 8.

ZTE's new flip phone can be seen as another effort to make flip phones more appealing to a wider audience by lowering the price. The International Data Corporation predicts that 20.4 million foldable devices will be shipped in 2023, which pales in comparison to the more than 1 billion smartphones shipped last year.

Nubia Flip 5G

ZTE

However, this low price also comes with some trade-offs. Aside from the older chip, the Nubia Flip 5G's outer screen doesn't look as big as the screens on Samsung's more expensive Galaxy Z Flip 5 or the $1,000 Motorola Razr Plus.

It also doesn't have as many cameras as non-folding phones do, since the screen takes up part of the outside of the handset. According to ZTE, the Nubia Flip 5G is equipped with a 50-megapixel main camera and a 16-megapixel front camera. The external screen is circular, which is somewhat unique, but Tecno's Phantom V Flip also has a round cover screen.

Still, this is a positive sign and suggests that flip phones may become more accessible to shoppers on a budget. But ZTE isn't the only company trying to make foldable phones more affordable. South Korean news media ETNews reported that Samsung plans to release a cheaper version of the Galaxy Z Fold in the form of a book later this year.

Coolest mobile phones at MWC 2024 from Samsung, Honor, Motorola and more See all photos

