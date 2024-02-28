



Google's CEO said some of the responses from the company's Gemini artificial intelligence model, including the depiction of a World War II German soldier as a person of color, He said it was biased and completely unacceptable.

Sundar Pichai told employees in a memo that images and text generated by the latest AI tools were offensive.

Social media users have posted numerous examples of Gemini image generators depicting historical figures of different ethnicities and genders, such as the Pope, the American Founding Fathers, and Vikings. Last week, Google suspended Gemini's portrait creation feature.

An example of a text response shows Gemini's chatbot being asked who has had the most negative impact on society, Elon [Musk] Tweet a meme or Hitler and a chatbot respond: It's up to each individual to decide who they believe has had a more negative impact on society.

Pichai addressed the response in an email on Tuesday. In a message first reported by news site Semafor, he said he was aware that some of the answers may be upsetting to users and show obvious bias, but that they are completely unacceptable. We said we couldn't and we were wrong.

Viking photo AI image: Google Gemini

Our team is working around the clock to address these issues. Pichai added that they are already seeing significant improvements across a wide range of prompts.

AI systems have tended to generate biased responses in the past and reproduce the same problems found in training data. For example, for years, Google has translated the gender-neutral Turkish phrases “They are doctors” and “They are nurses” into English as masculine and feminine, respectively.

On the other hand, an early version of OpenAI's image generator Dall-E reliably produced a white man when asked for the judge, but a black man when asked for the shooter. . Gemini's answer reflects a problem with Google's attempts to address these potentially biased outputs.

Gemini's competitors often try to solve the same problems with similar approaches, but with fewer technical runtime issues.

For example, the latest version of Dall-E is combined with the OpenAIs ChatGPT chatbot, which allows the chatbot to augment the user's requests and add requests that limit bias. For example, a user's request to draw a bunch of doctors starts with a request for a dynamic and diverse scene inside a busy hospital, and expands to an entire paragraph of detail.

A Google spokesperson confirmed the existence of the Pichai email and the accuracy of the excerpt cited in the Semafor article. In the memo, Pichai said Google will make structural changes to Gemini, update product guidelines, [and] The startup process has been improved. He mentioned the process by which researchers simulate exploits of the product, adding that there would be a stronger red team.

Our mission to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful is a sacred one, Pichai wrote. We have always strived to provide our users with helpful, accurate, and unbiased information about our products. That's why people trust them. This must be our approach for all products, including our emerging AI products.

Musk, the world's richest man, posted on his X platform that the image generator's response shows that Google has exposed an anti-civilizational program for everyone to see.

Ben Thompson, author of the Stratechery newsletter and an influential technology commentator, said Monday that Google is putting decision-making in the hands of employees who actually want to build good products, and that if necessary, Pichai should be part of that process. He said it was necessary to eliminate it.

The announcement of Microsoft-backed OpenAIs ChatGPT in November 2022 intensified competition in the generative AI market. Generative AI refers to computer systems that instantly generate compelling text, images, and audio from simple manual prompts. Google is among the companies at the forefront. As a major AI developer, we aim to respond competitively.

Google released Bard, a generative AI chatbot, a year ago. This month, the company changed its name to Gemini and rolled out paid subscription plans that users can choose to get better inference capabilities from their AI models.

The company's Google DeepMind division has produced several breakthroughs, including the AlphaFold program, which can predict the 3D shape of proteins in the human body, as well as nearly every cataloged protein known to science. I did.

Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google DeepMinds, said this week that Gemini's intended functionality, aimed at creating diversity in the human picture, had been implemented too blatantly.

