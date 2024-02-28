More than $1.3 million awarded to Israeli climate change technology startup





The winners are BaTTeRi, Electriq, Envomed, Filo Systems, Nemo Nanomaterials, TIGI, and Biotic.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — $1.3 million was awarded today to Israeli climate technology startups as part of the Climate Solutions Prize (CSP) startup track. This is an initiative to encourage climate innovation to address climate change issues. global climate crisis. This startup track was led by Startup Nation Central and the Climate Solutions Award Organization.

Start-Up Nation Central CEO Avi Hasson and Climate Solutions Award Executive Chair Jeff Hart (Photo: Eliran Aviral) Awards handed out to the winners: Danny Weber, Electriq Vice President Business Development, Eliran Elimelech VP Ecosystem Development Startup Nation Central, Electriq CEO and Executive Chairman Baruch Halpert (Photo: Eliran Aviral)

Startup track prizes include the best flagship equity investment of $1 million from Capital Nature, a roadshow to Singapore from Temasek Foundation, an investment and incubation process with ESIL, Continental, E.ON, Italgas and others. Includes collaboration with corporate business units. Takeda invests in an early-stage Israeli startup developing innovative climate technology. Additionally, Amazon Web Services and Deloitte provided market access and professional support to the startups in this effort.

“Aimed at Israeli ingenuity to tackle one of the greatest challenges of our time, the Climate Solutions Prize is the largest award in Israeli history. Jeff Hart, Executive Chair of the Climate Solutions Prize, said:

Avi Hasson, CEO of Startup Nation Central, commented on the importance of this initiative: “Recognized as a leader in developing advanced solutions to global challenges, Israel is uniquely positioned to play a central role in combating climate change and bringing solutions to our greatest common challenges. The initiative aims to recognize the best climate technology startups across Israel, providing access to investment and access to multinationals from around the world to foster scalable and sustainable solutions to pressing environmental challenges. We offer partnership opportunities with companies and exposure at COP28 to those seeking global solutions.'Challenge'.

Winners of this year's challenge:

Capital Nature's $1 million flagship investment in TRL 4+ companies delivering innovative solutions to address the climate crisis will deliver optimized storage and network savings, reducing energy in data centers around the world. Awarded to Filo Systems for a data compression engine that enables significant reductions in consumption and cooling costs. . Filo's technology has a projected environmental impact of reducing annual global emissions by up to 1%. Temasek Foundation's Disruptive Decarbonization Award for innovative decarbonization solutions that help cities reduce carbon emissions at scale: Electric has been awarded an innovative powdered hydrogen carrier that can be transported in environmental and non-pressurized conditions, It simplifies the storage, transport and use of hydrogen in the environment. Grid application and long-term storage. E.ON's Industrial and Building Energy Solutions is challenging new and innovative digitally-enabled energy solutions to deliver faster energy and heat transitions for clients in the industrial and building segment. He was awarded TIGI for his renewable heat generation and storage solutions for commercial and buildings. Industrial use. Italgas Decarbonizing Energy Distribution Infrastructure Challenge to innovative technologies in energy and distribution infrastructure in line with the EU's Green Deal objectives, with a focus on accelerating energy transition and decarbonization efforts in Europe: Improving performance Nemo Nanomaterials was awarded the award for providing industrially scalable nanotechnology solutions to improve energy supply and improve the properties of industrial materials and products. Seeking solutions to reduce single-use plastic waste, including both medical and non-hazardous waste, Takeda's plastic waste initiative in the plasma industry uses scientifically developed and proven technology to reduce medical waste. A unique machine that simultaneously shreds and sterilizes items has been awarded to Envomed. A chemical sterilization technique that can achieve a 6 log reduction of spores in infectious medical waste. Continental's Sustainable Materials for Automotive Applications Supporting Continental's goal of achieving 100% carbon-neutral and zero-emission mobility by 2050, the challenge of new materials for automotive applications is scalable and complete. Awarded to Biotic for enabling an optimal transition away from fossil fuel plastics with biochemical properties. It is a biological and environmentally friendly process that contributes to reducing greenhouse gas emissions through a zero waste and circular economy approach. ESIL's early stage funding challenge to extend DeepTech solutions to climate-related challenges and provide up to NIS 2 million in funding, network and pilot facility know-how: BaTTeRi, an innovative EV Charging as a Service (CaaS) company Adopts zero infrastructure method using unique charging robot Thomas. Thomas will ensure that the grounds and parking lots offer fast charging for his DC EVs in all parking lots. Additionally, Amazon Web Services has selected startup Electriq to exhibit at the COP28 Clean Energy Showcase as a lead sponsor of CSP.

Thomas Birr, Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer at E.ON: “Throughout our journey, we have found that a collaborative approach with startups is more successful than trying to find them ourselves. To bridge the cultural gap between startups and companies, we are working to:

Katharina Peier, Head of Growth Area Sustainable Technology at Continental: “Continental's collaborations on sustainability with start-ups follow a multifaceted strategy, from collaborations with academia to partnerships with start-ups. First, “on-the-ground efforts” like our team are important. -pace. Second, working closely with local networks and NGOs, such as Climate Solutions Award winner Startup Nation Central, is an integral part of this strategy. ”

The 2023 Israel Climate Technology Landscape Map details key companies offering solutions to address the climate crisis. A complete report on Israel's climate sector activities is available here.

The Breakthrough Research Award Track was awarded to three Israeli research teams in January to advance research into promising solutions to the climate crisis.

For more information on the Climate Solutions Prize tracks, contestants and winners, please visit https://climatesolutionsprize.com/competitions.asp?id=70.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2350255/Start_Up_Nation_Central_SNC_1.jpg Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2350254/Start_Up_Nation_Central_SNC_2.jpg

SOURCE Startup Nation Central (SNC)

