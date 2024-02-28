Gemini AI is coming to Google Messages: Here's how it works





Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Just a few weeks ago, Google announced that its AI-powered chatbot Bard would be rebranded as Gemini and become an Android app for easy on-the-go use.

Access is now even easier, allowing you to send messages to the Gemini AI chatbot directly from Google Messages.

Soon users will be able to text Gemini all kinds of conversations to help them write messages, book recommendations, ideas for dinner menus with specific ingredients, or just a fun chat.

An example prompt provided by Google includes: “Write a text message that you can send to your boss who called in sick today. Today is the day of a big team presentation, and it would be a shame to disappoint everyone.'' Please keep it within 3 sentences.'' Another example prompt asks for a “vegetarian meal using ingredients you have in your fridge: cauliflower, cucumber, and yogurt.”

As an example of a more detailed request, you could ask the AI, “Think of a complex word riddle whose answer is sunset.'' You are an expert riddle maker, known for your clever wordplay and the complexity of your puzzles. We are good at coming up with clever and challenging riddles. Be creative. Come up with riddles that are hard to guess. Include hints to help users guess.”

Other prompts suggested by Google include asking the AI ​​to help you compose a message to reunite with a friend, suggesting an impressive and beginner-friendly three-course meal, and creating conversation starters at social events. I was asked to make suggestions.

Once Gemini responds, you can approve or disapprove by simply tapping “thumbs up” or “thumbs down.” You can also copy, forward, or save what you say. Gemini cannot be brought into group chats, so conversations are limited to her one-on-one.

Google says all conversations take place over RCS and are not encrypted. However, the company assured users that the AI ​​will not read other messages on the device.

Once this feature is rolled out to everyone, you will be able to access it from the new conversation screen. Instead of choosing a real person to text, just choose Gemini AI from the top of the list.

Google Support says Gemini can be used as a mobile assistant, but it's not yet clear if that will carry over to text interactions as well.

Gemini AI in Google Messages is currently only available to beta users, but will soon be widely accessible to all users.

