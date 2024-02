'We were wrong': Google CEO Sundar Pichai says 'Gemini AI's response shows bias'

Google CEO Sundar Pichai addressed ongoing issues with the company's AI chatbot Gemini (formerly known as Bard), calling some of the AI ​​chatbot's responses “problematic.” and said it showed prejudice. Notably, Google recently suspended Gemini's text-to-image generation feature following a social media uproar over some of the images generated by the chatbot.

Also read | Sundar Pichai introduces Gemma: Google's cutting-edge open model for developers

Referring to the recent controversy surrounding Gemini, Pichai, in a memo to Google employees, called some of Gemini's responses “unacceptable” and acknowledged that the tech giant was “wrong.”

As quoted by The Verge, Pichai wrote in the letter that he wanted to address recent issues with problematic text and image responses in the Gemini app (formerly Bard). We know that some of the answers are upsetting and clearly show bias, but it's completely unacceptable and our decision was wrong. ”

Our team is working around the clock to address these issues. We've already seen significant improvements in various prompts. No AL is perfect, especially in this new phase of industry development, but we know the hurdles are high for us and we will keep trying no matter how long it takes. Then, take a hard look at what happened and try to fix it at scale.

Pichai also reiterated Google's mission to organize the world's information, make it universally accessible, and provide users with useful, accurate, and unbiased information. Regarding the changes following Gemni's text-to-image debacle, Pichai said the company is moving forward with a clear course of action, including structural changes, product guidelines, launch process improvements, red teaming, and technical recommendations. Stated.

Sundar Pichai should resign, investors say:

Meanwhile, amid backlash over Gemini's response, Helios Capital founder Sameer Arora on He suggested that he should resign.

“My guess is he will be fired or resign – he should,” Arora wrote in a reply to the X user. He took the lead on AI, but completely failed in this regard and let others take over. ”

Milestone alert! Livemint tops the charts as the world's fastest growing news website. Click here for more information.

Unlock a world of benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and personalized newsfeeds, it's all here, just a click away. Log in here!

Get all the business news, market news, breaking news, and latest news on Live Mint. Check out all the latest action on the 2024 Budget here. Download the Mint News app for daily market updates.Show more Show less

Published: February 28, 2024, 5:45 PM IST

Topics you may be interested in

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/ai/artificial-intelligence/we-got-it-wrong-google-ceo-sundar-pichai-says-gemini-ai-responses-show-bias-11709118937108.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos