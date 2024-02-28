



Mao, H.-K., Chen, X.-J., Ding, Y., Li, B. & Wang, L. Solids, liquids, and gases under high pressure. Rev.Mod. Physics. 90, 015007 (2018).

Wang, D., Ding, Y., Mao, H.-K. Future study of dense superconducting hydrides under high pressure. Material 14, 7563 (2021).

Lilia, B. et al. 2021 Room Temperature Superconductivity Roadmap. J. Phys. Condense. Matter 34, 183002 (2022).

Zhang, F. & Oganov, A.R. Valence states and spin transitions of iron in Earth's mantle silicates. Earth planet. Science. Let. 249, 436443 (2006).

Loubeyre, P., Occelli, F. & Dumas, P. Synchrotron infrared spectroscopy evidence of a possible transition to metallic hydrogen. Nature 577, 631635 (2020).

Weck, G. et al. Evidence and stability fields for FCC superionic water ice using static compression. Physics. Pastor Rhett. 128, 165701 (2022).

Hsieh, S. et al. Imaging stress and magnetism at high pressures using nanoscale quantum sensors. Science 366, 13491354 (2019).

Lesik, M. et al. Magnetic measurements of micrometer-sized samples under high pressure using a designed NV center. Science 366, 13591362 (2019).

Steele, LG et al. used designer diamond anvils to optically detect the magnetic resonance of nitrogen vacancies in diamond anvil cells. applied physics. Let. 111, 221903 (2017).

Chen, W. et al. High-temperature superconducting phase in cerium superhydride with Tc up to 115 K at pressures below 1 megabar. Physics. Pastor Rhett. 127, 117001 (2021).

Drozdov, AP, Eremets, MI, Troyan, IA, Ksenofontov, V. & Shylin, SI Conventional superconductivity at high pressures of 203 Kelvin in sulfur hydride systems. Nature 525, 7376 (2015).

Drozdov, AP et al. Superconductivity at 250 K in lanthanum hydride under high pressure. Nature 569, 528531 (2019).

Hong, F. et al. We studied superconductivity in lanthanum superhydride using a standard four-probe configuration under high pressure. Chinese physics. Let. 37, 107401 (2020).

Somayazul, M. et al. His evidence of superconductivity above 260 K in superhydrided lanthanum at megabar pressures. Physics. Pastor Rhett. 122, 027001 (2019).

Kong, P. et al. Superconductivity up to 243 K in yttrium hydrogen systems under high pressure. nut. common. 12, 5075 (2021).

IA Troyan et al. Anomalous high-temperature superconductivity in YH6. Advanced meter. 33, 2006832 (2021).

Seminock, DV et al. Superconductivity at 161K in thorium hydride ThH10: synthesis and properties. meter. Today 33, 3644 (2020).

Zhou D. et al. Superconducting praseodymium superhydride. Science. Advanced 6, eaax6849 (2020).

Seminock, DV et al. Superconductivity at 253 K in lanthanum mittrium ternary hydride. meter. Today is the 48th of 1828 (2021).

Hong, F. et al. Possibility of superconductivity at 70K in tin hydride SnHx under high pressure. meter. Today is physics. 22, 100596 (2022).

Chen, W. et al. Molecular metallic barium superhydride: Synthesis of pseudocubic BaH12. nut. common. 12, 273 (2021).

Ma, L. et al. High-temperature superconducting phase in clathrate calcium hydride CaH6 up to 215 K at a pressure of 172 GPa. Physics. Pastor Rhett. 128, 167001 (2022).

Lee, Z. et al. Superconductivity exceeding 200K has been discovered in calcium superhydride. nut. common. 13, 2863 (2022).

He, X et al. Superconductivity is observed in tantalum polyhydride under high pressure. Chinese physics. Let. 40, 057404 (2023).

Ashcroft, N.W. Metallic Hydrogen: A High Temperature Superconductor? Physics. Pastor Rhett. 21, 17481749 (1968).

Ashcroft, N.W. Hydrogen-dominant metal alloys: high-temperature superconductors? Physics. Pastor Rhett. 92, 187002 (2004).

Michigan Elemets et al. High-temperature superconductivity in hydrides: evidence and details. J. Super condo. November Magnitude 35, 965977 (2022).

Hirsch, JE & Marsiglio, F. There is no magnetic evidence for superconductivity in hydrides at high pressure. Physica C super condo. Applied 584, 1353866 (2021).

Yip, K. et al. Measurement of magnetic field texture in correlated electron systems under extreme conditions. Science 366, 13551359 (2019).

Gavriliuk, AG, Mironovich, AA, Struzhkin, VV Compact diamond anvil cell for wide range high pressure measurements. Science pastor. Instrum. 80, 043906 (2009).

Doherty, MW et al. Nitrogen vacancy color centers in diamonds. Physics. Rep. 528, 145 (2013).

Acosta, VM et al. Temperature dependence of nitrogen vacancy magnetic resonance in diamond. Physics. Pastor Rhett. 104, 070801 (2010).

Mays, J.R. et al. Nanoscale magnetic sensing by individual electron spins in diamond. Nature 455, 644647 (2008).

Dorde, F. et al. Electric field sensing using a single diamond spin. nut. Physics. 7, 459463 (2011).

Ovartchaiyapong, P., Lee, KW, Myers, BA, Jayich, ACB Dynamic strain-mediated coupling of a single diamond spin to a mechanical resonator. nut. common. 5, 4429 (2014).

Doherty, MW et al. Electronic properties and metrology applications of diamond NV centers under pressure. Physics. Pastor Rhett. 112, 047601 (2014).

Burson, MSJ et al. Nanomechanical sensing using diamond spin. Nanolet. 17, 14961503 (2017).

Schirhagl, R., Chang, K., Loretz, M. & Degen, CL Diamond nitrogen vacancy centers: nanoscale sensors for physics and biology. Anne. Rev. Phys. Chemistry. 65, 83105 (2014).

Dye, J.-H. et al. Optical detection of magnetic resonance at the center of diamond nitrogen vacancies under megabar pressure. Chinese physics. Let. 39, 117601 (2022).

Hilberer, A. et al. Enabling quantum sensing under extreme pressure: Nitrogen vacancy magnetometry up to 130 GPa. Physics. Rev. B 107, L220102 (2023).

Goldman, M.L. et al. State-selective intersystem crossover at the nitrogen vacancy center. Physics. Rev. B 91, 165201 (2015).

Davies, G. & Hamer, M. Optical study of the 1.945 eV vibrational band of diamond. Procedure R. Soc. Rondo. Math. Physics. Science. 348, 285298 (1976).

Nusran, N. et al. A spatially resolved study of the Meissner effect in superconductors using NV-centers-in-diamond magneto-optical measurements. New J. Phys. 20, 043010 (2018).

Tinkham, M. Introduction to Superconductivity (Courier, 2004).

Minkov, VS, Ksenofontov, V., Budko, SL, Talantsev, EF & Eremets, MI Magnetic flux trapping in hydrogen-rich high-temperature superconductors. nut. Physics. 19, 12931300 (2023).

Satoshi Matsushita et al. Magnetic flux pinning in superconductors, Vol. 164 (Springer, 2007).

Xu, Y., Zhang, W. & Tian, ​​C. Recent advances in the application of NV magnetometry in condensed matter physics. photon. Res 11, 393412 (2023).

Google Scholar

Huang, X. et al. High-temperature superconductivity of sulfur hydride demonstrated by alternating current magnetic susceptibility. National science. Rev 6, 713718 (2019).

Struzhkin, V. et al. Superconductivity in La and Y hydrides: Remaining questions for experiment and theory. Matarajith. Extreme. 5, 028201 (2020).

Focke, AB Principal magnetic susceptibilities of bismuth single crystals. Physics. Rev. No. 36, 319325 (1930).

Minkov, VS Magnetic field screening of hydrogen-rich high temperature superconductors. nut. common. 13, 3194 (2022).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-024-07026-7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos